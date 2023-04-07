The unpredictable bounces in baseball have turned the fortunes of countless franchises, managers, players and even cities.

The stakes weren’t high enough for anything quite so dramatic as all that in Lower Columbia’s twin bill against Clark College, Friday. Still, Clark second baseman Canon Humphreys’ overthrow of first base with two outs in the seventh inning as he ranged far to his right to make a play on Matthew Lewis’ ground ball allowed Lower Columbia to tie the game and eventually win Game 2 to sweep the doubleheader five pitches later.

With Lewis on third base after the throwing error and a subsequent wild pitch from Clark starter Dylan Waite, another unpredictable bounce burned Waite and the Penguins. They were forced to watch the Red Devils celebrate a seventh consecutive victory as Lewis crossed home plate on a wild pitch for the game-winning run.

Lewis’ run gave LCC a 3-2, seven-inning victory over Clark in the nightcap of the doubleheader, a little over two hours after it won the opener 3-0 behind brilliant defense and the pitching of freshman Owen Luchies.

Luchies held Clark (14-5 overall), winners of eight straight games coming into Friday’s doubleheader, scoreless over 7 and 2/3 innings on six hits and one walk. The Red Devils’ right-hander struck out just one batter, but got 13 ground-ball outs thanks to excellent command of his fastball.

“Really commanded his fastball well,” Lower Columbia head coach Kurt Lupinski said. “We actually only threw four or five off-speed pitches. He was moving his fastball in, out, up, getting weaker contact. Love when the team game plan can really go into effect and take over. I felt like their hitters were very in-between on their timing and that’s just a testament to (Luchies) moving the ball around.”

While Luchies was locked in on the mound, the story of Game 1 was the Red Devils’ showcase of leather and throwing arms behind him. The display started with Camden Oram’s diving stop at third base to open the game. It continued into the third inning where left fielder Nate Gray Jr. and Lewis in center each gunned down runners.

Gray Jr. had his opportunity first when Jewell Williams tried to stretch his single down the left-field line into a double. Instead, he was cut down by a laser from Gray Jr. for the first out of the inning. Clark would string two more base hits off of Luchies in the inning, putting runners on first and second with two outs.

The fourth hit of the inning bounced directly in front of Lewis, who fielded the ball cleanly with only one thought on his mind: Throwing home to preserve the shutout. His throw was a strike on a line to Stransky who caught it shoulder-high and bent down to tag Xavier Gilmore out at the plate.

“Pitching was dominant, and so was our defense. Our defense made a lot of plays in the first game, 25 putouts,” LCC shortstop Tyler Peterson noted. “That’s huge for our program, because we started rough on defense. It’s good to see everyone just playing catch.”

“Very, very pleased. We’ve been working incredibly hard on our defense,” Lupinski said. “Taking care of the ground balls (was) very important to do especially with Clark, a very aggressive offense.

“NWAC baseball, man. Take care of the ball a little bit better than the other team, you’ve got a really good chance,” Lupinski added.

LCC scored a run in the second inning off Clark right-hander Eddie Dwyer when Easton Amundson came around to score on a double-play groundout after his leadoff walk. The Red Devils made it 2-0 in the fourth when Wren Cecil singled home Kyle Parkman. Peterson plated Lewis in the seventh with a one-out double to extend the lead to 3-0.

Amundson went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base. Parkman batted 2-for-4, as did Gray Jr., to lead the LCC offense in the opener. Mac Elske pitched the final 1 and 1/3 innings in relief, retiring all four batters he faced to earn the save.

Lower Columbia fell behind 2-0 to open the nightcap. Starting pitcher Brayden Wells struggled with his command in the first and fourth innings, and the Penguins got to him for a pair of early runs.

Wells was pulled for Oram in the fourth after allowing four hits and four walks over 3 and 2/3 innings. Oram did a good job to hold Clark down over the final three frames after struggling with his command.

LCC would close the gap to 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth when Parkman’s groundout brought home Amundson who singled. The RBI was Parkman’s team-leading 21st of the season. But that was all the team could manage off of Clark’s left-hander until the fateful seventh inning. Waite was nearly unhittable through seven, holding the Red Devils to just four hits.

“He was painting the outside corner, especially to lefties,” the left-handed hitting Peterson noted. “He would start me 0-2 every time with two outside fastballs and then come at me with something dirty.”

But Peterson and the Red Devils didn’t give in. The team brought the energy in the seventh inning with the game and early West Region supremacy on the line.

“We don’t lose at home, that was our mindset,” acknowledged Peterson. “So we did everything we could, brought all the energy in the seventh, and it worked out in our favor.”

Waite finished with three runs allowed, one earned, on four hits and four walks. He struck out four over 6 and 2/3 innings and threw three costly wild pitches.

Lower Columbia (19-10, 5-0 Region) moved into first place in the West Region with the sweep and extended its season-best winning streak to seven games. Lupinski’s team seems to be finding its identity at the right time just as regional play heats up. The Red Devils head to Clark for Games 3 and 4 of the series in a doubleheader Saturday starting at 2 p.m.

“We’ve definitely found the groove,” admitted Peterson. “I feel like we found it last weekend against Olympic and carried it on here. Don’t lose the groove. Keep the groove.”