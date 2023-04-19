BREMERTON — More than two weeks after being rained out mid-game in the fourth and final game of a weekend series with Olympic College, the Red Devils made up for lost time with aplomb. Picking up the game in the top of the fourth inning with visitors winning 5-1, LCC went on to post a 16-3 victory that came to a merciful end after six innings.

The Red Devils came out and posted four runs in their first turn back up to bat on Tuesday and promptly squashed any hopes of a comeback the Rangers may have been harboring. LCC added a run in the fifth, leading 10-1 before allowing Olympic to touch home for the first time on the day. The Red Devils packed the game away with a half dozen more in the top of the sixth frame.

Brayden Wells picked up the win for LCC even though he didn’t pick up the rawhide at all on Tuesday. In the game’s original incarnation Wells pitched three innings while allowing one run on two hits and chalking up three strikeouts.

Camden Oram, Josiah Shubert, and Jadon Williamson combined to work one inning each on the makeup date. Oram and Williamson held Olympic scoreless in their frames, striking out three Rangers between them.

Easton Amundson powered the LCC lineup with a pair of hits that included a double, five RBIs and a run scored. Nate Gary Jr. added two hits two RBIs and two runs scored, while Kyle Parkman tallied a triple among his four hits and scored four times.

LCC had won the first two games of the series against the Rangers by scores of 17-0 and 11-1 back on April 1 at Story Field. The Red Devils then won the opener on Sunday, April 2 by a score of 10-2 before Game 2 was put on pause.

Lower Columbia (21-11, 7-1) is slated to host a doubleheader against Tacoma on Saturday starting at noon, followed by a doubleheader at Tacoma on Sunday.