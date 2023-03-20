Lower Columbia earned a four-game series win over NWAC North Region leader Edmonds by splitting Saturday’s doubleheader. Lower Columbia lost Game 1 by a score of 6-2 and then bounced back with a 6-5 win in Game 2 with a walk-off walk.

After the Red Devils reclaimed a two-run lead in the sixth, Lower Columbia coach Kurt Lupinski turned to freshman left-hander Noah Imboden to lock it down in the ninth. Imboden, though, gave up two runs as Edmonds fought back to tie with Rivera scoring on a wild pitch and Fernandes following with a game-tying RBI-single to score Blank from second.

The Red Devils offense was undaunted, though. They returned to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, promptly loaded the bases with good at-bats from Wren Cecil, Peterson, Shiotani and Royce Vandine. It was Vandine’s walk that forced in Cecil for the game-winning run.

LCC scored two runs in the first inning as Easton Amundson delivered an RBI single to score Tyler Peterson and Gunnar Shiotani came around to score on an error by the pitcher. After Edmonds got a run back in the third inning, Amundson returned fire in the bottom half of the inning with a solo bomb to give the Red Devils a 3-1 lead.

Edmonds tied the game again in the sixth when Chanz Doughty delivered a two-run homer. Once again, though, LCC came right back to regain the lead in the bottom half of the frame. With the bases loaded, Kyle Parkman took his base after he was drilled by Tritons pitcher Ryan Wike. Wike then walked Alex Hartnett to give LCC a 5-3 lead.

Amundson batted 2-for-5, Alex Hartnett went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI and Peterson got on base all five times (four walks and single) from the leadoff spot to lead the LCC offense.

Edmonds’ starter Nick Taylor was tagged for three runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks over three innings. He yielded the homer to Amundson and struck out two.

Josh Flaugher was outstanding for the Tritons in Game 1. He gave up just one run on three hits and a walk while striking out three in six innings. Reliever Sheldon Egger was similarly solid, pitching the final three innings for Edmonds and allowed one run on three hits and struck out three.

While Flaugher was holding the Lower Columbia offense down, Edmonds finally got to Red Devils’ starter Michael Schwarz in the third inning. Anthony Kodama came through with a two-out, two-run double to give Edmonds a 2-0 lead.

The Tritons scored two more in the fifth when Ryan Rivera earned a bases loaded walk and Rogers delivered a sacrifice fly. Kodama led the Tritons offense with a 3-for-5, two-RBI day at the plate.

All told, Schwarz was tagged for four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven. Aaron Platner pitched a solid ninth inning in relief in which he notched a strikeout and allowed one baserunner.

Lower Columbia (10-8 overall) returns to the diamond when it hosts a doubleheader versus Linn-Benton on Saturday starting at noon.