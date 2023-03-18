EDMONDS — Lower Columbia swept a double-header on the road against Edmonds on St. Patrick's Day by excelling at all three phases of the game when it really mattered.

LCC (10-8) won Game 1 5-3 in 10 innings and followed with a 5-4 win over nine on Friday.

After Edmonds rallied with a run in the ninth to force extra innings in Game 1, The Red Devils got to Edmonds’ reliever Matthew Delvecchio in the 10th inning for a pair of runs to take a 5-3 lead.

Tyler Peterson led the 10th off with a double to score Carson Hayes who started the inning on second base as the free base runner awarded in extra innings. Peterson came home on Easton Amundson’s sacrifice fly with one out. Peterson batted 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and two runs scored out of the leadoff spot in Game 1.

Camdem Oram picked up the win out of the pen after he locked down the Tritons in the 10th. He held the free runner on second base, allowing just one batter to reach by hit by pitch while getting two ground outs and a fly out to left field.

Oram pitched six strong innings in relief of Owen Luchies. He yielded just one run on four hits and a walk while notching a pair of strikeouts.

Justin Stransky who came into the double-header hitting .386, batted 3-for-5 with an RBI and Kyle Parkman went 2-for-4.

Alex Fernandes batted 3-for-5 with two runs scored to lead the Tritons offense which was held scoreless after the second inning until it plated one run in the ninth to force extra innings.

LCC kicked off Game 2 with a pair of runs to open the first inning for a 2-0 lead. Amundson delivered an RBI-double and Cayden Wotipka followed with an RBI-single. The Red Devils would tally a third run in the second inning to build a 3-0 lead.

Red Devils starting pitcher Brayden Wells was touched up in the third inning by Edmonds after two clean innings to open the game. Wells lost the feel of his release point as he walked four straight Tritons with two outs.

LCC coach Kurt Lupinski went to his pen, bringing in right-hander Carson Kruckman who couldn’t get off the base-on-balls train. He walked his first hitter before promptly giving up two base hits to allow Edmonds to tie the score 3-3.

Stransky hammered a two-run homer in the seventh, his third of the season, to put LCC back in front. Noah Imboden relieved Kruckman in the eighth inning and delivered two scoreless frames without allowing a hit and three strikeouts for his first collegiate save.

The two teams were set to continue their four-game series at Story Field on Saturday with first pitch of Game 1 scheduled for 12 p.m.