Baseball is, almost by definition, an exercise in randomness. It’s why you play so many games. It’s why you get so many at-bats and defensive chances and batters faced.

In any month, any week, any day, any game or any inning something never-before-seen can happen. Even the best teams lose a handful of games. When was the last time you saw a baseball team above Little League go undefeated?

It’s why, after Lower Columbia’s 1-3 opening weekend, nobody in the Red Devil dugout panicked. Maybe there was some soul-searching, some introspection, and definitely there was some work addressing issues that popped up. But panic? No way.

In an encouraging bounceback performance in its home opener on a frigid Friday against Bellevue, the Red Devils took the opening game in a series of doubleheaders by a score of 7-2 behind a dominant outing from sophomore lefty Michael Schwarz and two hits, two RBI and two walks from catcher Justin Stranksy.

“Last weekend it might not’ve shown up in the win column, (but) we did a lot of things we’ve been working on, did a lot of things good, but we weren’t great,” LCC coach Kurt Lupinski said. “Today we got back to being great at some of things we want to do: first pitch strikes. Michael Schwarz obviously giving us a tremendous opportunity to win with that start. I really tip my cap to him.”

Let’s start there, with Schwarz.

A left-hander who sits 86-88 with command three pitches, Schwarz tossed 8.0 innings allowing just four hits, two earned runs with three strikeouts against a single walk.

With the exception of a second-inning Nainoa Nall double and a towering over-the-Bellevue-bullpen two-run homer from Abe Affholter homer in the sixth, the Bulldogs had precious little hard contact off Schwarz.

And it’s pretty clear why he feels so comfortable staying in the strike zone.

LCC employs an athletic and skilled defense behind him. Leftfielder Tyler Reese, who’s listed as an infielder, made a diving catch in the top of the first on a short popup. The middle infielder combo of Tyler Peterson and Wren Cecil made every play, and the Red Devils didn’t miss a beat when centerfielder Matthew Lewis had to leave the game after dislocating a pinky after diving into first on a groundout.

“(I’m) just trying to attack the hitters and let my defense work,” Schwarz said, wrapped up in a jacket against the late winter weather. “They were swinging early, they didn't strike out much. They were putting balls in play. I was just hoping for weak contact (and the) defense made plays.”

Next, let’s talk about that sixth inning.

LCC led 5-0 at the time after a four-run first inning (we’ll get to that part later).

Affholter absolutely crushed one that was gone off the bat, it was just a question of where it would land. It was the old school type of blast that would’ve been a dinger before the new short-fenced bullpen was installed when the West Coast League came to town in 2010.

It’s not the most unheard-of thing for a team, with a once-comfortable lead, get a little nervous or upset after a big homer and let it get away from them.

But Schwarz wasn’t phased. He came back with two quick outs, sandwiched around a soft single, to limit a really good and comeback-capable Bellevue lineup to just the two runs. And it was all the Bulldogs got.

“I was really proud of our club,” Lupinski said. “A lesser club kind of lets that bother them a little more. But we really just embraced our mentality and just got to the next and did it.”

Now the conversation moves to the offense.

Before Schwarz even took the mound, LCC went out and scored four runs against Bellevue starter Cam Hoiland, a lefty not unlike Schwarz who LCC recruited but, clearly, didn’t get.

That recruitment speaks to Hoiland’s quality, if his starting Game 1 at LCC didn’t do that already. And it was also reflected in the at-bats LCC hitters took early on.

In that four-run first, Lewis walked to start, Reece got a double to fall in the left field corner despite a Parker Cumberland dive, then Stranky plated them both when he shot the first pitch he saw down the third base line for a two-run single.

Ethan Amundson then worked a walk, and, after a couple quick strikes and a ton of spoiled offerings, Cayden Wotipka muscled a soft liner into center to load the bases.

Next, in back-to-back ABs, Peterson and Aaron Platner both went the other way into left for RBI singles. The approaches were perfect against Hoiland, who wanted to wear out the catcher’s glove side. LCC calmly took what was given and made Cumberland run all over left field, and it resulted in four runs.

“That was really nice,” Schwarz said. “Once we got those, I knew it was gonna be a good day.”

What the offensive display demonstrated was a concerted effort to address the most glaring shortcomings from its opening series in Roseburg: situational hitting.

You don’t always have to hit a ball in the gap. You don’t always have to hit a ball over the fence. Sometimes, the best thing you can do is flick a single into the opposite field. After all, the object of the game is to score runs, and both those things — big swings or damage and controlled swings for well-placed singles — can do that.

LCC did the latter, recording just one extra-base hit, the first-inning Reece two-bagger.

From Lupinski’s perspective, LCC had an issue, it worked on it, and reaped the rewards the next time out. It speaks to the makeup and maturity of a baseball team playing the long and inherently random baseball season, even if it's still the first fortnight of the campaign.

“I know it’s a small sample size this series, but really nice bounce back from our hitters to cash in, especially in those early innings,” Lupinski said. “Hey, we might not’ve gotten the huge double or the huge home run, but we really put a great swing on tough pitcher’s pitches. I think that’s what we really want our guys to continue to build on as we roll.”

Finally, that sixth inning.

LCC wasn’t tempted to match homer for homer. It has guys who can hit bombs. Amundson and Watipka come to mind, at least.

But LCC neutralized the Bellevue blast with, guess what, situational hitting and aggressive base running.

Reese walked, Stransky singled firmly into left off a 3-1 offering from reliever Ethan Cox after Hoiland was chased following just 2.0 innings of work.

Amundson followed with a single, scoring Reese, and Stransky rounded third hard but got a late stop sign. The throw home leaked past catcher Jack Rhea, and Stransky scored anyway.

That sequence effectively ended any comeback hope by Bellevue, a welcome site after LCC blew a couple late, albeit small, leads at Umpqua last weekend.

“I think we can do whatever we set our mind to,” Schwarz said. “We can win any game. We can beat any team on any given day.”

Peanuts and Cracker Jacks

The results of Game 2 were not known prior to the print deadline.

LCC has two more games with Bellevue on Saturday at David Story Field with first pitch set at 11 a.m.