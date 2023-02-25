If you’ve been paying attention to baseball over the last, like, six or seven years, you’ve probably noticed a philosophy change in the batters’ box.

There has become an obsession with hitting the ball out of the ballpark. Elevate and celebrate. Three true outcomes (homer, walk, strikeout). Major league batting averages are down. Homers are up. Strikeouts are up. Putting the ball in play seems a bygone approach, one reserved for youth players and little guys.

Well, the Lower Columbia baseball team has no problem putting the ball in play. In a 5-4 comeback victory capped off by a Nick Miller go-ahead RBI single in the second leg of a doubleheader on Friday, LCC consistently put the ball in play, forcing six Bellevue errors to move to an even .500 on the year.

“We always just think hit the ball hard and make the defense make the plays, and they just couldn’t do that,” Miller said.

Miller was far from the hottest hitter in the lineup when he entered the box in a 4-4 game in the bottom of the eighth inning.

He was 1-for-8 on the day with an RBI, which came on a fielder’s choice chopper in the sixth-inning comeback. But he was in the lineup again as the third baseman, a place we will likely occupy for much if not most of the season.

But his approach was a simple one: go the other way or find “honey,” which is LCC’s in-house term for the middle of the field.

Bellevue reliever Jack Erdman left a fastball over the middle of the plate, and Miller turned into a black bear pawing through the woods. He found honey in the form of a line drive back up the middle that scored Ethan Amundson, who singled firmly into right field to start the game-winning push.

“Of course, hopefully we’re gonna be a team that can hit the three-run homer and put up some of those crooked numbers,” LCC coach Kurt Lupinski said. “But you play wood bat baseball, you face some quality arms like Bellevue has, sometimes the best approach is to just challenge a defense.”

After LCC’s win earlier in the home-opening doubleheader, Lupinski talked about the maturity of the group to take the lessons from its objectively disappointing opening weekend and use them to make themselves better. He was impressed with the mental strength to withstand a comeback attempt from a talented and battle-tested ball club and not succumb to it.

In the nightcap, that maturity was again put on display and again put to the test.

Making his first start of the 2023 season and his college debut, Kalama product Noah Imboden labored through three innings, surrendering four walks against three strikeouts and allowed three runs, though just two were earned.

A hard-throwing lefty working on his command of the strike zone, Imboden was effective at times but gave away too many free bases and eventually paid for it.

It was his own throwing error on a Nainoa Nall bunt that allowed the first Bellevue run of the game in the top of the second, then allowed two more when Cam Hoiland and Harrison Clark, both aboard on walks, came around on an Evan Holman single.

It was a quick 3-0 lead for the Bulldogs and Bellevue starter Carter Avery was utilizing a big strike zone to keep LCC off the board despite some somewhat heavy traffic.

“Imboden’s obviously a great pitcher for us,” Lupinski said. “We’ll have a lot of great quality starts with him. Didn’t have his best stuff today.”

Then Lupinski went to the bullpen to get funky lefty Braeden Munger and his weird arm slot and ability to pitch in short or long-inning situations.

All Munger did was hold Bellevue scoreless for the next four innings, using a surprisingly firm fastball and nasty slider to give LCC’s offense some time to find a way back into the ballgame.

“Absolutely huge,” Lupinski said. “You look at a different scenario where we use three or four pitchers there and (Saturday) is completely different with strategy. Incredibly huge. Really proud of him. He’s a guy who’s started for us, he’s come out of the bullpen. When he’s throwing strikes, he’s unhittable. I was just trying to get to the end of his rope. He was phenomenal tonight.”

While Munger was carving up the Bellevue offense, the Bellevue defense was doing its best to let LCC back in it.

Down 3-0 in the bottom of the sixth, the Red Devils made their move.

Utilizing a put-the-ball-in-play-and-pressure-the-defense approach, LCC abused the Bulldogs middle infield, which is assuredly better than they demonstrated in these nine innings.

Wren Cecil started with a scalded single past Abe Affholter at third for a single. It was the third hit by the bottom two batters on the evening (the pair finished with four after Cecil singled the next frame). The 8-9-1 trio of Cecil, Nate Gray Jr. and Tyler Peterson finished the game with six hits (two apiece), three runs and an RBI.

Cecil then scampered to second after Nall’s throw to second leaked past and Cecil, both aware of the happenings and fast enough to do something about it, dove safely into second.

Gray followed with a soft, fisted single into center. It was soft enough Cecil had to wait to ensure it found grass and not leather, and the top of the lineup had runners at the corners with nobody out.

Peterson picked up that RBI when he lashed a single past second baseman Konnor Sutton for a run, then Reese walked, bringing up LCC’s hottest hitter in Justin Stransky.

The LCC catcher who early had a hustle double for the game’s only extra-base hit, reached on Bellevue’s fifth error — this one by Ryker Fortier and one that let two runs come across, tying the score at 3-3.

After Parkman reached on Bellevue’s sixth miscue, Miller chopped one to Affholter at third who tried to execute a 5-3 double play, but the throw across was late to get a hustling Miller and LCC took a 4-3 lead.

“We’ve been working incredibly hard on two-strike hitting,” Lupinski said. “And that’s something where we really want to take a huge step forward with this year’s club to last year’s club.”

By then LCC had scraped across enough runs for a lead, but another potential problem arose: the bullpen.

The Red Devils blew a couple of late leads in its opening series against Umpqua: a pair of 1-0 leads, the first of which saw a potential no-hitter turn into a loss.

Munger, approaching his pitch count but giving no reason to warrant a change, took the mound for the eighth. Lupinski said after he might’ve gotten a little greedy by extending the sophomore, but Munger was the hot hand.

If it ain’t broke, etc.

But Bellevue sort of unlocked the secret of getting to Munger. Nate Cain lobbed a single into right, then Hoiland and Holman walked, signaling the end of Munger’s night.

Lupinski went to the fire-balling, flowy and facial hair fanatic righty Mac Elske, who surrendered the go-ahead run on a sac fly to center, but then blew away substitute catcher Jack Rhea and induced a weak foul popup to Amundson at first base by Nall. Elske came back out and was dominant in the ninth after Miller’s go-ahead single to earn the win after getting just four outs.

In a day full of bounce backs and returns to form, the most important might’ve been the bullpen. Munger’s bridge the size of Astoria-Megler to get to the wipeout stuff of Elske.

Six innings of one-run ball, picking up the starter, giving the offense a chance. When you say baseball is a team game, it’s these moments you’re talking about.

“It was great seeing them bounce back from last weekend,” Miller said of the back-end arms. “It was great seeing them get their confidence back.”

Let's Play Two

LCC (3-3) was set to finish it’s two-day, four-game set with Bellevue on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.