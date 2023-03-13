A four-game series with Columbia Basin earned Lower Columbia a pair of wins over the weekend as its up and down season marched on.

The Red Devils took the opening game of the series on Saturday by a score of 11-7. Mac Elske relieved starter Michael Schwarz after the latter ran into trouble in the 7th inning, and although he could not hold the lead, the LCC bats did enough to salvage the win.

In the bottom of the seventh inning Nate Gray Jr. notched a two-run single during a six-run frame to put the hosts back on top for good. Gray would add another RBI on a base knock in the eighth inning.

Jase Schueller pitched two innings of relief for the Red Devils, allowing one hit and striking out two batters.

The nightcap wasn’t so friendly for LCC with the Hawks claiming a 8-1 win. The Red Devils had no answers for Cameron Soliz on the hill as he held the home team to just two hits and no runs over seven innings of work.

Tyler Peterson drove in the Red Devils only run of the game in the eighth inning on a groundout.

Camdem Oram took the loss for LCC on the bump.

Lower Columbia got back on the right side of things on Sunday morning with a 5-4 win over the Hawks. That victory came through after a scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to crack a 1-1 tie. Kyle Parkman brought home the go-ahead run with a single and Wren Cecil backed that up with a base hit and an RBI of his own. Parkman finished the game with two hits and two RBIs.

Owen Luchies set the Red Devils up for victory by going 6 2/3 innings and allowing just one earned run with five strikeouts to his name. Braeden Munger wound up with the win after pitching 2 1/3 innings of relief while striking out four batters and without giving up an earned run.

LCC was unable to finish the series on the bright side of .500, though, after blowing a lead and losing 7-5 in the final game of the weekend. The Hawks tied the game in the sixth and then plated two more runs in the seventh inning to steal the win.

Brayden Wells took a no decision on the hill for the Red Devils after allowing four run on five hits over 4 1/3 innings. Noah Imboden was saddled with the loss after surrendering three runs on five hits over 2 2/3 innings of relief work.

Cayden Wotipka led the Red Devils at the plate by going 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBIs.

Lower Columbia (8-8) is scheduled to return to the diamond at Edmonds on Friday for a doubleheader starting at noon. The Red Devils are set to host the Tritons for a doublheader starting at noon on Saturday.