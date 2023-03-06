EVERETT — The results continue to be mixed for the Lower Columbia baseball team in the first weeks of the new season. After splitting a pair of games with Everett at David Story Field on Saturday the Red Devils hit the road and found the same results against the Trojans as the visitors on Sunday.

LCC fell 10-7 in the opener, with Everett dropping six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take over the lead. Owen Luchies took the loss on the mound after allowing eight hits and seven runs over 6 1/3 innings. Mac Elske picked up the final five outs for the Red Devils but allowed four hits and two earned runs as the bleeding continued.

Brandon Brunette earned the win for the hosts after spinning four innings of relief with two earned runs and two strikeouts to his name. Davis Buckner got the start for the Trojans and struck out six batters but allowed five runs, four of the earned variety, in 3 1/3 innings. Elias Holbert picked up the long save with 1 2/3 innings of hitless work.

Braeden Terry led Everett with five hits, three of which were doubles, plus an RBI and a run scored. Sheehan O’Connor added three hits with three RBIs and Carson Burns drove in three runs while posting a hit.

Justin Stransky carried the flag for the Red Devils’ offense with two hits, including a double, a run scored and an RBI. Tyler Peterson added a hit, a run and an RBI, while Cayden Wotipka drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.

Gunnar Shiotani, Nick Miller, Bryan Falk and Carson Hayes all added base knocks to the Red Devils’ final tally and Kyle Parkman swiped a base.

Lower Columbia jumped all over Everett starter Adison Mattix in the rematch, picking up eight hits and five runs over the first three innings. Ryan Engel took the loss in relief after taking over pitching duties in the middle of the third inning.

Alex Hartnett led LCC with three hits, including a double, plus two three RBIs. Peterson added three hits with a pair of runs batted in.

The Red Devils put up two more runs in the sixth inning for insurance the stretch. Camdem Oram drove in a run for LCC and notched a single while Tyler Reese, Carson Hayes and Wotipka all added base knocks for the visitors.

Brayden Wells picked up the win for the Red Devils after going six innings and striking out five batters while allowing just three runs on seven hits. Braden Munger finished the game out for LCC in a non-save situation and allowed just one hit.

Braeden Terry led Everett at the plate with four hits and a run scored.

Lower Columbia (6-6) will host Columbia Basin for a four-game series at David Story Field starting at noon on Saturday.