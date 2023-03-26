The skies cleared long enough for Lower Columbia to squeeze a doubleheader in against Linn-Benton, Saturday, at David Story Field. The Red Devils picked up a split against their South Region foe, winning the opener 2-0 before dropping the nightcap 3-1.

LCC (12-10 overall) received a sterling performance from its starter Michael Schwarz in Game 1. The left-hander pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings for the Red Devils. He allowed four hits and walked three while striking out four.

Lower Columbia scored both of its runs in the fourth inning. Catcher Justin Stransky led off the inning with a walk. He quickly came around to score when Easton Amundson followed with a triple. Then two batters later, Kyle Parkman brought home Amundson with a base hit.

Parkman batted 1-for-3 with an RBI and Amundson finished the opener 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI.

Joey Pearson relieved Schwarz in the eighth inning after Schwarz walked leadoff hitter Aidan Dougherty with one out. Pearson pitched an inning and 2/3 of one-hit ball to close out the contest.

The Roadrunners pitched Chase Reynolds in the opener. Reynolds kept the Red Devils off balance for five innings. He allowed two runs, both earned, on four hits and three walks and he struck out four.

Game 2 was cut short after seven innings with Linn-Benton leading 3-1. Linn-Benton scored two runs in the first inning as Titus Dumitru delivered a ground ball to bring home Dougherty after he doubled with one out and advanced to third on Cole Cramer’s single. Trey Nelson then drove Cramer in to put the Roadrunners up 2-0.

Dumitru picked up his second RBI of the game in the fifth inning with a single to score Dougherty again. Dougherty went 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and Dumitru finished 2-for-3 with two RBI to lead the Linn-Benton offense.

LCC got one run back in the bottom of the seventh when Tyler Peterson delivered an RBI single to score Wren Cecil.

The Red Devils had Braeden Munger open the second game. Munger took the loss after pitching one inning in which he allowed two runs on three hits and a walk. He struck out one. Camdem Oram came on in relief and worked six innings in which he held the Roadrunners to one run on six hits and two walks and three strikeouts.

LCC had five hits in Game 2. Carson Hayes went 2-for-3 for the only multi-hit effort of the game for the Red Devils. They were held down by Linn-Benton starter Dylan Rush who allowed just the one run on five hits and three walks over six and 2/3 frames.

LCC and Linn-Benton were set to wrap up their four-game series on Sunday afternoon in Albany, Oregon.