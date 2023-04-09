VANCOUVER — For the second consecutive day, Lower Columbia’s defense stood out while a four-error game from Clark cost the Penguins a third straight defeat in the West Region rivals’ twin bill, Saturday.

LCC earned a split of the doubleheader with a dominant 14-3 rout of Game 1 before falling 7-2 to Cade Reitzenstein and Clark in Game 2. The loss snapped Lower Columbia’s eight-game winning streak. Still, LCC managed to take three of four games from the team that entered the four-game series leading the Region.

The Red Devils put on a power display in its win in the opener. Justin Stransky, Easton Amundson and Royce Vandine all slugged homers. Stransky gave LCC a 2-1 lead with his solo bomb in the third inning.

Clark came right back with two runs of its own against LCC starter Michael Schwarz for a 3-2 lead after three innings.

Schwarz would leave trailing 3-2 after five innings, but the LCC offense picked up the left-hander who was touched up for three runs on four hits and two walks in five innings. He was able to strike out four.

Lower Columbia got the bats going in the seventh inning as the team finally got some baserunners against Clark starter Mike Miller who suddenly lost all feel of his fastball as he drilled three hitters in a row to load the bases with one out in the inning.

Penguins head coach Mark Magdaleno quickly got someone up and gave Miller the hook. Spencer McGuire got Tyler Peterson to hit a potential inning-ending double-play ball, only shortstop Taydem Neal airmailed the throw to first allowing two runs to score.

The inning continued after another pitching change by Magdaleno. Tyler Reese delivered an RBI single to plate a third run and give LCC a 5-3 lead.

Miller finished his outing with five runs allowed (three earned) on four hits. He didn’t allow a single free pass.

After another clean frame from Noah Imboden in relief, LCC dropped a nine spot in the eighth against Penguins reliever Keith. The Red Devils loaded the bases with no outs as Amundson walked, Vandine singled and Kyle Parkman singled. Wren Cecil came through with a two-RBI single with one out.

After Matt Lewis followed with another single to load the bases again, Clark brought in a fourth reliever in Brayden Youkon who started his night by plunking Peterson to bring in a third run.

Then, after a Reese RBI single and a passed ball plated two more runs for a 10-3 lead, Amundson drilled a three-run bomb and Vandine followed with a solo shot to make it 14-3. In all, the Red Devils sent 12 men to the plate and banged out seven hits.

Reese finished the game 2-for-5 with two RBI and Cecil went 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored. Stransky finished 2-for-5 including his fourth homer of the season and Vandine went 3-for-5 with a home run and three runs scored.

Lower Columbia (20-11, 6-1 Region) opened the nightcap of the twin bill with two runs in the first inning via three singles including Parkman’s RBI to score Stransky.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, that would be all of the offense the team would muster against sophomore Reitzenstein. The right-hander limited LCC to six hits and two walks over seven innings. Both runs he allowed in the first inning were unearned and the righty struck out four.

LCC turned to Braeden Munger for Game 2. Munger lasted an inning and 2/3 as he walked three, hit one and allowed four runs (two earned) without giving up a hit.

Carson Kruckman was strong in relief again for LCC. He pitched 2 and 2/3 scoreless innings with one hit and one walk allowed.

LCC is slated to continue region play when it hosts Tacoma on April 22 with a first pitch slated for 12 p.m.