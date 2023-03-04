The combination of Lower Columbia starting pitcher Mike Schwarz and leading hitter Justin Stransky paired to bring home an 8-5 win in the opening game of the LCC double-header against Everett, Saturday from Story Field. The drizzly nightcap was not so kind to the home team, though, as LCC went on to drop Game 2 to the Tritosn by a score of 8-6.

Stransky batted 4-for-5 with a homer and two RBI while Schwarz pitched 6 1/3 innings in Game 1. Schwarz allowed one unearned run on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks but was not able to earn the win due to tough luck down the stretch.

Stranksy and infielder Easton Amundson were the first to earn praise from their coach.

“Great player. Really elite overall player in terms of a defensive catcher, but also a middle of the order bat,” LCC coach Kurt Lupinski said of Stransky. “And Amundson also sitting in the clean-up spot. When those two guys are going well, I think you will see us play extremely well.”

Lower Columbia sent 10 men to the plate in a four-run third inning to jump out to an early lead against the Trojans and provide Schwarz with the run support he needed to work aggressively against the Everett lineup.

With two outs, Stransky got things started with a hard double to left field which scored Tyler Reese who reached on a fielder’s choice. That’s when things got rolling for LCC’s offense. Amundson and Kyle Parkman each followed with hard RBI knocks/ Parkman’s hit went for three bags and put Lower Columbia ahead 3-0. The Red Devils plated a fourth run in the frame when Royce Vandine delivered an RBI-single.

Stransky ended the day 5-for-7 with the homer, his second of the season, to raise his average to .462.

“Putting barrels on balls. Sometimes your big innings come; are they walking you? Are they making errors? I think that was a mix of us having a good two-strike approach, but just putting the ball in play, making them defend us,” stated Lupinski. “The yard was playing weird today with the way the wind was blowing… We were rewarded with some defense on their end, but also running the bases hard allowed us to get guys in scoring position.”

With four runs to work with, Schwarz went to work. He pitched out of a two-out jam in the fourth after yielding a leadoff walk, then retired the side in order in the fifth. Lower Columbia’s sophomore left-hander showed solid fastball command and flashed an effective slider in his third start of the season.

“Mike Schwarz is a very competitive kid. He’s one of our aces for sure. Really great fastball command today,” stated Lupinski. “He was not only able to command out but in and also up a little bit. That was huge for his game and then setting up the breaking ball and change off of that. Anytime a starter can help get us into the middle or back end of a ballgame that gives us such a great opportunity to win.”

Schwarz was lifted with one out in the seventh after he hit Everett’s leadoff hitter Drew Biggerstaff and gave up a hard-hit liner to Sheehan O’Connor which was gloved for an out. In that moment Lupinski decided to lift his lefty starter and insert right-handed reliever Carson Kruckman who struggled finding the strike zone right out of the gate.

Everett plated four runs in the inning to tie the score at 4-4, though it received help from an error by LCC third baseman Nick Miller who fell down as he released his throw to first base. Instead of the third out in the inning, the Trojans stayed alive with runners on first and third. A subsequent walk and a clutch two-out knock by second baseman Ryan Contreras plated two of Everett’s four runs in the inning. Two more came in on a pair of soft hits which found wet grass in the outfield.

Lupinsky said the decision to pull Schwarz was more due to wanting to get his freshman some action early in the season.

“(It was) more just letting the game say, ‘Hey, let’s get a right-hander in there, spin it a little bit.’ Kruckman didn’t have his elite breaking ball like he tends to bring,” said Lupinski. “(We) stumbled a little bit there with a hiccup out of the bullpen, but it’s also a really great learning experience early in the year here to get those freshmen out there.”

Though Kruckman struggled with his command against the first three hitters he faced, he was able to battle back and get a strikeout. Kruckman gave up three hits and three runs, all unearned, in two-thirds of an inning on the hill.

“I see him being very strong for us down the road,” Lupinski said of his freshman reliever.

The Nightcap

Game 2 saw LCC starter Camden Oram get hit around in the first and fifth frames. He gave up four runs on six hits and three walks in five innings of work.

Reliever Austin Sheldon came on in the sixth and couldn’t get out of the inning as Everett piled on four more runs to open an 8-0 lead.

Lower Columbia would make a run at it in the seventh and final inning of the contest. The team plated six runs in the sixth behind a three-run homer by pinch-hitter Cayden Wotipka.

Everett starter Tyson Willis held Lower Columbia scoreless over six innings on four hits. He struck out two and walked one.

Lower Columbia (5-5) continues its four-game series with on Sunday. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 1 p.m.