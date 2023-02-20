ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lower Columbia got its baseball season rolling Saturday by splitting a double-header against Umpqua. LCC won Game 1 by a score of 8-4, then dropped Game 2 by a count of 3-1.

Lower Columbia batted around in the first inning of Game 1, scoring four runs but left the bases loaded. Easton Amundsen delivered a sacrifice fly to score Tyler Reese after each of the team’s first three hitters reached base. Kyle Parkman then followed with an RBI single to score Tyler Peterson. An error and a hit batter on pitcher Michael Schwarz plated the other two runs.

The Red Devils added on in the seventh with RBI singles from Parkman, Nick Miller, Matthew Lewis and Reese. Parkman finished the game 2-for-5 with two RBI and catcher Justin Stransky reached base three times as he went 1-for-3 with an RBI, two runs and two walks. Red Devils center-fielder Lewis was 1-for-2 with two RBI and a walk.

The losing pitcher for Umpqua was Mike Freund who yielded four runs on four hits and four walks in four innings. He was able to fan three Red Devils hitters before exiting.

Sophomore left-hander Michael Schwarz got the start for Lower Columbia. He worked three hitless innings, giving up three walks and struck out six. LCC coach Kurt Lupinski went to his bullpen for right-hander Camden Oram in the fourth. Oram pitched six innings of relief in which he yielded four earned runs on five hits. He struck out eight and didn’t allow a free pass to a single Riverhawk hitter.

Umpqua was held scoreless through seven innings before tallying three in the eighth and one in the ninth to make the score a little more respectable. The Riverhawks got a two-RBI single from Dominic Taveras and a passed ball which plated Adam Harris to make the game 8-3. Umpqua got another run back in the ninth on Justin Hausner’s RBI single. Hausner finished the game 1-for-4 with an RBI and two strikeouts. The Riverhawks managed a total of five hits in the game.

In the second game, LCC again scored in the first inning, though this time it managed just one run on an Amundson single.

Starter Noah Imboden, the former Kalama Chinook ace, was strong for the Red Devils on the mound in Game 2. He pitched four innings in which he allowed no runs on one hit and four walks. Imboden struck out six before coach Lupinski went to his bullpen for sophomore right-hander Mac Elske.

Elske yielded one run on two hits. He didn’t walk anyone and punched out five.

Umpqua tied the score in the seventh 1-1 when James Lawrence scored on an Adam Harris double. Lawrence finished 1-for-2 with a walk, run and RBI.

In the bottom of the eighth, Umpqua took the lead 3-1 when designated hitter Brody Spurlock doubled home Brandon Cabrera and Taveras.

Kyle Fitzgerald picked up the save by working one inning, giving up a hit but striking out two. Umpqua reliever Dominic Tatone earned the win. He came in for Nathan Van Beek who worked 5 and 2/3 innings in which he yielded one unearned run on three hits, two walks and struck out 10.

Red Devils’ second baseman Wren Cecil finished 2-for-3 to lead the team at the plate in Game 2. The two teams faced off for two more games at Umpqua on Sunday.

After an uneven Saturday at the park to open their season the Red Devils came out Sunday and added a mismatched pair of losses to their early returns, losing 10-0 and 2-1 to Umpqua in a pair of eight inning contests.

Game 1 was called off due to the 10-run mercy rule in a game where LCC managed just four hits. Those base knocks, which were all singles, came from Matthew Lewis, Jake Smith, Nick Miller and Gunnar Shiotani.

Brayden Wells took the loss on the mound for the Red Devils after allowing five earned run on two hits with three walks in just one-third of an inning of work. Owen Luchies and Braeden Munger had marginally better luck out of the pen for LCC allowing three runs and two runs, respectively, over three plus innings of work.

Grafton Stroup led Umpqua at the plate with four hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Eastyn Culp picked up the win for the hosts by spinning a shutout over six innings.

In the rematch former Rainier Columbian Braydon Marcum took the tough luck loss after pitching seven strong innings as the starter. Marcum struck out 10 batters and allowed just one run in his first appearance of the season.

LCC led 1-0 after one inning but allowed gave up a run in the sixth and another run in the eighth to end what had been scheduled as a seven inning contest. Carson Kruckman took the loss for the Red Devils after giving up a run with one out in the extra inning.

Cayden Wotipka led LCC with two hits including a double. Easton Amundson drove in a run with one hit and Matthew Lewis scored a run with one hit. The Red Devils managed six hits overall.

Brandon Cabrera led Umpqua with three hits, one run and one RBI at the top of the lineup. Landon Parker picked up the win for Umpqua after pitching 3.1 innings of scoreless relief.

LCC (1-3) will host Bellevue for a pair of doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday at David Story FIeld with first pitch slated for 11 a.m. both days.