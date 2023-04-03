Lower Columbia extended its winning streak to four games by routing a doubleheader against Olympic College, Saturday. LCC won Game 1, 17-0 in seven innings and took a shortened Game 2, 11-1 in five innings

Red Devils starters Michael Schwarz and Braeden Munger picked up wins for LCC. The left-handed Schwarz pitched five scoreless frames and allowed two hits and two walks with five strikeouts in the opener.

The Lower Columbia offense started strong. After loading the bases, Kyle Parkman homered with two outs to give LCC a 4-0 lead in the first inning. LCC padded its lead with one run in the second and three more in the third inning.

Ahead 8-0 entering the fourth inning, Schwarz retired the Olympic side, and the offense batted around for seven runs by sending 12 men to the plate. The inning commenced with three walks and a single from Wren Cecil. Two hit batters and singles from Tyler Peterson and Parkman brought home three more runs.

Kyle Parkman finished the game 3-for-3 with a home run, walk and six RBIs to lead the LCC offense. Tyler Peterson batted 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Royce Vandine delivered a pinch-hit double and Cecil went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI.

Jake Smith and Austin Sheldon each pitched a scoreless inning in relief for the Red Devils to preserve the shutout.

In the second game, Braeden Munger pitched 4 and 2/3 innings of no-hit baseball versus the Rangers. He allowed one run on six walks and a hit batter and struck out seven. Camden Oram finished off the no-hitter for the Red Devils with a strikeout.

Trailing 1-0 in the third inning, Lower Columbia took a 3-1 lead when Easton Amundson hit a three-run homer in the third inning. Once again, LCC put up a seven spot in the bottom of the fourth. This time it got a two-run double from sophomore Justin Stransky and a two-RBI single from Cecil to take a 9-1 lead.

Amundson finished the second game 1-for-2 with three RBI and two runs scored.

Lower Columbia (16-10) is headed to Bremerton to complete its four-game series with the Rangers on Sunday. First pitch for Game 1 of the doubleheader is slated for noon.