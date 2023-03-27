ALBANY, Ore. — After more starts and stops to start its season than rush hour traffic the Lower Columbia College baseball team might finally be getting some momentum. A series win over Linn-Benton, including a sweep on Sunday by scores of 5-3 and 5-2, leaves the Red Devils four games over .500 and picking up speed just in time to hit the ground rolling in league play.

After splitting a pair of games at Story Field on Saturday the Red Devils fell behind early Sunday and looked like they might be asleep at the wheel after a long road trip. However, a pair of strong pitching performances and a resurgence in the late innings gave Lower Columbia a 2-run win over the Roadrunners.

Linn-Benton put up three runs in the first two innings off of starter Owen Luchies. However, Luchies settled in to pitch seven innings with eight hits and three runs on his ledger, along with a pair of punchouts.

Kace Naone and Durham Sundberg each notched two hits and drove in a pair of runs for Linn-Benton. Cole Cramer added a double and a run scored.

Carson Kruckman wound up with the win out of the bullpen for LCC after securing the final six outs without allowing a run and striking out two Roadrunners.

The Red Devils started chipping away at the deficit in the top of the fifth inning when Justin Stransky singled to score Matthew Lewis and then Easton Amundson walked with the bases loaded to bring home Tyler Peterson.

In the eighth Peterson singled to right field to score Kyle Parkman and tie the game at 3-3. A single by Peterson to right field broke the tie by scoring Grady Finney later in the frame and the Red Devils added an insurance run in the ninth with a sacrifice fly from Parkman to score Amundson.

Amundson led the Red Devils at the plate with two hits, a run scored and a run driven in. Stransky, Peterson and Matthew Lewis all added hits and RBIs.

Brayden Wells and Mac Elske combined to pick up the win for LCC in the rematch. Wells started on the hump and went three innings while allowing four hits and two runs with two strikeouts to his credit. Elske went four complete and scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out three Roadrunners.

LCC took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third when Tyler Reese brought Lewis home with a fielder’s choice and then Royce Vandine stroked a double to center field to score both Reese and Peterson.

The Red Devils added on in the fifth when Vandine singled to right field to score Reese and a single by C. Wotipka in the seventh scored Amundson to cap the scoring.

Vandine, LCC’s backup catcher, took advantage of his time out of his shin guards to notch three hits with three RBIs. Tyler Reese added two hits, two runs and an RBI for the Devils.

Lower Columbia (14-10) is scheduled to play at Olympic College on Saturday before bringing the Rangers to David Story Field for a doubleheader on Sunday that’s set to start at noon.

Saturday at the Park

The skies cleared long enough for Lower Columbia to squeeze a doubleheader in against Linn-Benton, Saturday, at David Story Field. The Red Devils picked up a split against their South Region foe, winning the opener 2-0 before dropping the nightcap 3-1.

LCC (12-10 overall) received a sterling performance from its starter Michael Schwarz in Game 1. The left-hander pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings for the Red Devils. He allowed four hits and walked three while striking out four.

Lower Columbia scored both of its runs in the fourth inning. Catcher Justin Stransky led off the inning with a walk. He quickly came around to score when Easton Amundson followed with a triple. Then two batters later, Kyle Parkman brought home Amundson with a base hit.

Parkman batted 1-for-3 with an RBI and Amundson finished the opener 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI.

Joey Pearson relieved Schwarz in the eighth inning after Schwarz walked leadoff hitter Aidan Dougherty with one out. Pearson pitched an inning and 2/3 of one-hit ball to close out the contest.

The Roadrunners pitched Chase Reynolds in the opener. Reynolds kept the Red Devils off balance for five innings. He allowed two runs, both earned, on four hits and three walks and he struck out four.

Game 2 was cut short after seven innings with Linn-Benton leading 3-1. Linn-Benton scored two runs in the first inning as Titus Dumitru delivered a ground ball to bring home Dougherty after he doubled with one out and advanced to third on Cole Cramer’s single. Trey Nelson then drove Cramer in to put the Roadrunners up 2-0.

Dumitru picked up his second RBI of the game in the fifth inning with a single to score Dougherty again. Dougherty went 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and Dumitru finished 2-for-3 with two RBI to lead the Linn-Benton offense.

LCC got one run back in the bottom of the seventh when Tyler Peterson delivered an RBI single to score Wren Cecil.

The Red Devils had Braeden Munger open the second game. Munger took the loss after pitching one inning in which he allowed two runs on three hits and a walk. He struck out one. Camdem Oram came on in relief and worked six innings in which he held the Roadrunners to one run on six hits and two walks and three strikeouts.

LCC had five hits in Game 2. Carson Hayes went 2-for-3 for the only multi-hit effort of the game for the Red Devils. They were held down by Linn-Benton starter Dylan Rush who allowed just the one run on five hits and three walks over six and 2/3 frames.

LCC and Linn-Benton wrapped up their four-game series on Sunday afternoon in Albany, Oregon.