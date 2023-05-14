Lower Columbia clinched the West Region title on Saturday with a doubleheader sweep of Centralia at Story Field.

The Red Devils continued their tear by shutting out Centralia in both games by scores of 10-0 and 1-0. The second game was won on a walk-off wild pitch in the eighth inning. After Kyle Parkman plated the winning run, Lower Columbia streamed onto the field to celebrate its Regional title.

LCC concluded the regular season with a 21-3 record within Region play, one game better than Tacoma and 35-13 overall.

Justin Stransky led the LCC offense in Game 1 against the Trailblazers. The sophomore batted 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs and Easton Amundson and Wren Cecil each added a pair of hits.

The homer was Stransky’s second in as many days and his sixth of the season.

Cayden Wotipka also continued his torrid stretch at the plate. He batted 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the first game of the day.

Michael Schwarz made his 12th appearance of the season for LCC as he took the ball in the opener. The left-hander was strong once again as he held Centralia scoreless over six innings. He gave up six hits and one walk and struck out six.

Noah Imboden pitched seven innings of shutout ball in Game 2. The freshman left-hander from Kalama allowed four hits and two walks while striking out six before giving way to Carson Kruckman who pitched the eighth and struck out two.

Centralia got a terrific outing from Garrett Hames who allowed just one run on four hits and a pair of walks in 7 1/3 innings.

It wasn’t until the eighth inning that the Red Devils were able to put a run on Hames’ ledger and it came on a wild pitch after Kyle Parkman singled to reach base.

The Red Devils will await to learn their draw in the postseason.