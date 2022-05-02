NWAC Baseball: LCC sweeps weekend series with Green River

The Lower Columbia College baseball team squared off against Green River for a weekend series in what could be the last time the two teams meet up as Green River is set to disband their program after this season. The Red Devils managed to get the last laugh over the Gators, sweeping all four weekend games.

Saturday at the park

The Red Devils opened the weekend in the friendly confines of David Story Field and dropped the Gators in a pair of games on Saturday, winning the opener 11-4 before eking out a 6-5 win in the night cap.

The Devils started the day with a four-run first inning in Game 1. Eric Luchies got the Devils’ day started with a two-run double that scored Matthew Schwarz and Ethan Stacy. Tyler Peterson kept the inning going with a single that scored both Luchies and Justin Stransky to give the Devils a 4-0 advantage.

Schwarz added another run for the Devils in the fifth on an RBI single before the Gators broke onto the scoreboard with two runs in the top of the fifth. The Devils were sure to shut the door quickly on the Gators, plating five more in the bottom of the inning to go up 10-2. Stacy had the big hit of the inning, with a two-RBI double that knocked in Matthew Lewis and Liam Kerr.

Michael Schwarz turned in a quality start as he picked up the win for the Devils. Schwarz tossed seven complete innings and allowed one earned run on four hits with eight strikeouts. Sutin Sheldon and Aaron Robertson both tossed an inning of relief to close out the win for the Devils.

Stacy and Peterson led the way for LCC at the plate, finishing 1-for-3 with three RBIs each.

After leading the whole way in Game 1, the Devils would have to work their way back twice to win Game 2.

The Gators took a 2-0 lead with runs in the first two innings before the Devils got on the board in the fifth. Peterson knocked in Daniel Gernon on a Fielder’s choice before Stacy came through again with a single that turned into an error that allowed Lewis and Peterson to score to put the Devils ahead 3-2.

Green River responded quickly with three runs in the top of the sixth before the Devils answered with three more in the home half of the inning to take a 6-5 lead thanks to another clutch two-RBI double off the bat of Stacy.

Stacy finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs to help the comeback effort for the Devils.

Ryan Pitts took the hill for LCC and tossed 5 2/3 innings, striking out six batters while giving up three earned runs on two hits.

Sunday fun day

The Devils completed the sweep in Auburn on Sunday with another pair of wins, starting with an 8-2 win and closing out by taking down the Gators 11-1.

LCC took some time to get things churning at the plate, falling behind 1-0 across the first five innings of Game 1.

Kyle Parkman finally knocked a run home in the top of the sixth on a triple to left center that scored Stacy and Peterson to take a 2-1 lead.

Parkman stayed hot and doubled home another pair of runs in the eighth to extend LCC’s lead to 4-1. Drake Bird knocked Parkman in on a sacrifice fly before Peterson singled home Stacy and Luchies to lift the lead to 7-1.

Parkman finished the game 3-for-5 with five RBIs with a run scored to account for the bulk of LCC’s offensive production.

Camdem Oram got the win on the mound, giving up just one earned in six full innings with six strikeouts to two walks.

LCC rolled in Game 2 and held the Gators to just one run despite giving up 10 hits on the game.

Rainier grad Brayden Marcum picked up his fourth win of the year, helping keep the Gators off the board with one run on nine hits and three strikeouts. Mac Elske tossed the seventh to close out the win, allowing one hit with a strikeout.

Luchies and Bryan Falk both singled home runs in the first inning to put the Devils up 2-0 before Gernon added a run on a single in the third.

Lewis tripled to score Peterson in the fourth before Stacy came through with an RBI single to take a 5-0 lead. The Devils brought in three more in the fourth on a walk and hit by pitch with the bases loaded. Falk also knocked in another with a sacrifice fly to give the Devils an 8-0 advantage.

LCC (27-9, 12-4 league) jumps into second place in the NWAC West Region with the four-win weekend. They’ll aim to keep the win streak going with four games against Grays Harbor next weekend, starting with a doubleheader at home on Friday with first pitch set for 5 p.m.

A reunion in the works

LCC has added an extra non-league game to its schedule as they’ll welcome home former head coach Eddie Smith. Smith is now the head coach at Utah Valley University, where the D1 Wolverines will take a quick break from their west coast road trip to take on the Devils at 5 p.m., Monday, at David Story Field.

