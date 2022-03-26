NWAC Baseball: LCC sweeps Edmonds with grand slam, gem

The Lower Columbia Baseball team took a bit to get the offense going, but roared back late to take the first game of its doubleheader against Edmonds 8-5, before carrying the momentum into a 2-0 Game 2 win.

Midway through the sixth inning, the Red Devils trailed 3-0 and had just one base hit to their name. That changed in a hurry when Matthew Lewis hit a one-out single and Ethan Stacy walked, setting the table for Daniel Gernon, who smacked a two-out, two-run double to get the hosts on the board. Eric Luchies followed that with an RBI single, and suddenly the game was tied at 3-3.

The next inning, Justin Stransky popped his first career home run to give the Devils the lead, but the Tritons answered with two runs of their own to go up 5-4 in the eighth.

But in the bottom of the frame, LCC had one last rally in it. Stacy started it with a single, and after a fielder’s choice, Gernon was hit by a pitch and Luchies walked to load the bases. Up stepped pinch hitter Easton Amundson, who launched a grand slam out of Story Field to give Lower Columbia the lead for good.

Michael Schwarz earned the win for LCC, striking out four and walking one in five innings of work. Aaron Robertson went four innings of long relief and had four strikeouts of his own.

After a brief break, the focus turned to the mound in Game 2, where Ryan Pitts dominated for the Devils in a shortened affair. In seven shutout innings, the sophomore gave up just two hits and three free passes, only needing one strikeout to baffle the Tritons time after time.

LCC got all the scoring it would need in the bottom of the second, when Stacy drew a bases-loaded walk to force a run home. The Devils doubled their lead in the fifth on a Kyle Parkman RBI single.

Parkman had two hits to lead the LCC lineup. Stacy went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks to reach base three times, and Matthew Schwarz had a double.

LCC (14-6) is scheduled to leave doubleheaders behind for a bit, jumping into conference play at home with a noon matchup against Pierce College next Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.