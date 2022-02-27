NWAC Baseball: LCC stays perfect with another weekend sweep

The LCC baseball team held on in a couple one-run games to sweep Skagit Valley in back-to-back doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday at David Story Field to stay unbeaten in the early season.

Saturday at the Park

It took all nine innings to get the job done in Game 1 on Saturday and a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth was enough for the Red Devils a 8-7 walk off win.

The Red Devils took control early with a five-run third inning, highlighted by an RBI double from Matthew Schwarz to take a 5-0 lead.

The Cardinals got one back in the top of the fifth, but the Devils answered with two more on a hit batsmen and a walk in the bottom half of the inning.

After a two-run eighth, the Cardinals climbed all the way back to tie the game 7-7 with a four run ninth inning, but the Devils loaded the bases once more in the ninth and Liam Kerr stayed patient at the plate to work the game winning walk.

Michael Schwarz got the start on the hill and gave up just one hit over four innings, striking out six batters.

Matthew Schwarz finished 2-for-5 at the plate with an RBI and Eric Luchies finished 2-for-3 in the box with an RBI of his own to help lead the Devils.

The Red Devils rolled to a 7-1 win in Game 2 to finish off an unbeaten Saturday.

The Devils picked up a run in the second, then added two more in the third on a two-RBI single from Justin Stransky in the third.

Kyle Parkman helped the Devils added three more in the fourth thanks to a two-RBI triple. LCC added another run in the fifth to push its lead to 7-0 before the Cardinals picked up their only run of the game in the sixth inning.

Stransky went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Devils at the dish. Ryan Pitts got the start and the win on the mound, allowing two hits, two walks and striking out two batters in five scoreless innings of work.

Sunday Fun Day

The Red Devils followed a similar format on Sunday, eking out a one-run win in Game 1, downing the Cardinals 5-4.

All the scoring for both sides happened in the fifth inning. After the Cardinals plated four runs in the fifth, the Red Devils responded with five of their own to retake the lead and stay perfect on the year.

Easton Amundson got things rolling with an RBI single to score Matthew Schwarz, the Parkman scored on a wild pitch and Daniel Gernon scored on an error. Drake Bird added another RBI single for the Devils and they took the lead on a first and third situation where Bird was caught stealing but Luchies came home to score.

Matthew Schwarz and Ethan Stacy both picked up two hits on the game to help lead LCC. Braeden Munger got the start and allowed four runs on just one hit before R.A. Long alum Jadon Williamson closed the game with three innings of one-hit baseball in relief.

The Devils once again scored early and often to close the day with a 7-1 win to cap another flawless weekend.

Stacy went 1-for-2 with two RBIs to lead the Devils, who plated runs in five of the six innings they had on offense.

Cole Bertram went the distance, covering all seven innings on the mound while allowing just two hits and one earned run to pick up the win.

LCC (8-0) will hit the road for the first time next weekend with a long road trip to Spokane where they will play the Community Colleges of Spokane in back-to-back doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday.

