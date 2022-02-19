NWAC Baseball: LCC opens Lupinksi era with run-rule win

The weather may not have played its part to the best potential, but baseball returned to Longview on Saturday, as LCC hosted Bellevue for Opening Day — and the beginning of the Kurt Lupinksi era at Story Field.

And the Red Devils heralded their new skipper’s beginning in dominating fashion, downing the Bulldogs 10-0 in seven innings in the first game of a doubleheader.

“The nice thing is, obviously, there’s been a tradition of phenomenal coaches at this place that have built it into what it is,” said Lupinksi, who had spent multiple years at LCC as an assistant prior to being elevated, along with a stint at WSU. “Really, I kind of took this step to come in and not change a bunch of things, and just keep guys playing hard. Today was really fun to see guys showcase what they can do and stay on a good Bellevue team.”

From the get-go, it was a banner day for the new faces in Longview. Four freshman made their first start for the Devils — with one more coming out of the bullpen — and combined for four of LCC’s six hits, five RBIs, and every pitch thrown.

“That’s going to be the theme throughout the weekend, a lot of guys getting their first action,” Lupinksi said. “Guys handled it really well there, but that’ll be the test for these young guys early: can they settle in and realize they’re playing the game they’ve always played, and do it the Red Devil Baseball way?”

Michael Schwarz gave his coach a solid answer on the hill, mowing down the Bulldogs perfectly in his first trip through the Bellevue and going on to shove for six and a third innings.

The freshman brother of shortstop Matthew Schwarz, Michael struck out six and walked one, allowing one hit on a ball driven deep to center field that bounced off a glove near the warning track.

“Mike’s a really talented guy, works incredibly hard, is a good teammate,” Lupinski said. “You feel for those guys when they go out and have those opportunities. Especially for Start No. 1, that was really impressive. Can’t say enough. He had all his pitches going and really made it tough on the Bulldogs.”

Schwarz’s biggest spot of trouble came to end his outing, when an error, a wild pitch, and a sacrifice fly put a runner on third with one out and forced Lupinksi to come out for him. From the bullpen, the Devils summoned Rainier alum Brayden Marcum, who quickly retired two Bulldogs to leave the guests empty-handed from their one threat.

At the plate, the Devils did a little bit of everything to score, pouncing on a few Bellevue errors, misplays, and wild pitches to tack four unearned runs on top of their six earned ones.

“It really helps when you can score multiple ways,” Lupinski said. “You’re not always going to be able to hit the long ball, you’re not always going to be able to play small ball. But the guys were persistent, they stayed on it.”

LCC did bring the power though in the sixth inning, when freshman Kyle Parkwood cranked on to dead center, banging off the roof of the shed that bears the names of the legendary coaches Lupinksi is trying to emulate for his first collegiate home run.

In the middle of the order, Kelso’s own Nick Miller led the Red Devils in the hit column with a 2-for-4 outing, knocking a 2-RBI single in the fourth and scoring a run of his own in the sixth.

“We love when we can get local guys to be a part of our program,” Lupinksi said. “Nick’s been a big part, he’s already improved his game, gotten stronger in the weight room. We’re really excited about his future.”

Eric Luchies added three RBIs on the game, driving the first two runs of the game home on a single in the third and taking a bases-loaded walk in the fourth.

