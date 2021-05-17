NWAC Baseball: LCC completes weekend sweep of Tacoma in potential season finale

The LCC baseball team came away with two tightly contested wins over Tacoma Community College on Sunday at David Story Field. The Red Devils used dominant pitching to take Game 1, 4-1, and a big fifth inning pushed LCC over the Titans 5-3 in Game 2 to finish a perfect 4-0 on the weekend against Tacoma in potentially the last outing of the season for the Red Devils.
“It’s really tough to beat a team like that four times in a weekend,” LCC coach Eric Lane said. “It was great for our guys, they stepped up big time and they handled stuff this week that they weren’t able to handle last week against Pierce.”
Griffin Henry stifled the Titans at the plate in Game 1. Henry struck out five batters and allowed just two hits across six innings as he held Tacoma scoreless to pick up the win on the mound.
“Griffin’s been great all year,” Lane said. “To see what he did against a good squad like Tacoma was awesome. Only a couple hits and five strikeouts.”
Lane said Henry got behind in a few counts, but he made the payoff pitches count when it mattered.
“He made some really quality pitches on 3-2 counts and was able to strike a few guys out and that really helped us,” Lane said.
Cole Bertram relieved Henry in the seventh and similar success. Although Bertram allowed a run, he didn’t allow a hit across three innings of work.
LCC got on the board first with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Tyler Reese knocked in the first run with a single that scored Drew Steelhammer. Then Kyle Casperson singled to score Grant Sherrod to give LCC a 2-0 lead.
The Red Devils got the bats going again in the seventh inning as Casperson scored on a Daniel Gernon groundout. Then Steelhammer singled to bring home Tommy Davis and give the Red Devils a 4-0 advantage.
After LCC held them scoreless for seven innings, the Titans managed to get on the board with an unearned run in the eighth inning on a throwing error, but it was too little, too late and the Red Devils held on in the ninth inning.
Gernon, Steelhammer, Casperson and Reese all notched RBIs for the Devils. Steelhammer and Gernon were both 2-for-4 to lead the Devils at the plate.
Lane said that without having one big inning or a big swing of the bat to knock in multiple runs, the Red Devils had to rely on bunts and well-placed hits to get the job done.
“I’m really happy with the execution,” he said. “We did a couple things with some small ball later in the game that the guys executed on later in the game.”
In Game 2, the Red Devils had an answer for everything Tacoma threw at them. Tacoma got on the board first with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Josh Trujillo to take an early lead. LCC was able to answer with a run in the bottom of the fourth when Davis singled to bring home Steelhammer.
Trujillo struck again for the Titans in the fifth inning with an RBI triple before a Cade Crist single brought another run home to give Tacoma a 3-1 lead.
LCC wasted no time in answering with four runs in the bottom half of the inning. Again, the Devils didn’t need the big hit to get the job done as they notched four RBI singles off the bats of Steelhammer, Matthew Schwarz, Ethan Stacy and Eric Luchies to take the lead right back. The Devils never relented and closed out the seven-inning game to sweep the weekend series with the Titans.
Michael Callia Jr. started on the mound for the Red Devils and went four-and-a-third innings. He allowed three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts. Jeter Larson picked up the win in relief and gave up four hits across one-and-a-third innings before Alex Bratton closed out the game by holding four batters hitless while striking out two.
Five separate Red Devils tallied RBIS for LCC; Shwarz, Stacy, Steelhammer, Luchies and Davis. Luchies finished game two a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate.
“They had to overcome a lot this weekend to be able to win two on the road, the first two games of the series and then come back and take care of the home-field advantage,” Lane said of the weekend series.
“The pitching was probably the highlight of the whole day.”
“He wasn’t able to accumulate as many innings as we would have liked him to, but what he did for us in that first game was great.”
LCC (23-3) was scheduled to play Grays Harbor this weekend, but those games have been canceled due to COVID-19-related protocols regarding Grays Harbor.
Lane said the Red Devils would like to find a new opponent, but isn’t sure they will be able to.
If LCC’s season is in fact over, the Devils have locked up the NWAC West Division and Lane said he was proud of what they accomplished in a unique season, but wishes his players got more opportunities.
“To go win 23 out of 26 games in any season is outstanding,” he said. “Obviously, we would have loved to have been, after this weekend, the West Division Champions and ake a week off after our last weekend and then play the NWAC tournament.”
Unfortunately for LCC’s players, they don’t get that chance.
“It’s about these kids being able to have that opportunity, and they didn’t get it the last two years,” Lane said.
Lane said the rust of canceled seasons last year was evident, but he said he was proud of the way his team faced the adversity of an uncommon season.
“These guys endured a lot and they still came out and competed every day and gave it their all,” he said.
If LCC can’t find another opponent, Lane said they plan to host an intersquad scrimmage to give the sophomores a proper send off and keep players sharp before summer ball begins.