NWAC Baseball: LCC completes weekend sweep of Tacoma in potential season finale

LCC got on the board first with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Tyler Reese knocked in the first run with a single that scored Drew Steelhammer. Then Kyle Casperson singled to score Grant Sherrod to give LCC a 2-0 lead.

The Red Devils got the bats going again in the seventh inning as Casperson scored on a Daniel Gernon groundout. Then Steelhammer singled to bring home Tommy Davis and give the Red Devils a 4-0 advantage.

After LCC held them scoreless for seven innings, the Titans managed to get on the board with an unearned run in the eighth inning on a throwing error, but it was too little, too late and the Red Devils held on in the ninth inning.

Gernon, Steelhammer, Casperson and Reese all notched RBIs for the Devils. Steelhammer and Gernon were both 2-for-4 to lead the Devils at the plate.

Lane said that without having one big inning or a big swing of the bat to knock in multiple runs, the Red Devils had to rely on bunts and well-placed hits to get the job done.

“I’m really happy with the execution,” he said. “We did a couple things with some small ball later in the game that the guys executed on later in the game.”