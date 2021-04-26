NWAC Baseball: LCC bounces back for sweep of Centralia on Sunday, take 3-of-4 in weekend series

It’s exceedingly rare for the home team to lose in walkoff fashion on their home field. For Lower Columbia College baseball, the possibility doesn’t even enter their minds.
But on Saturday, the combination of rain and a pesky Centralia College offense conspired to ruin what should have been a great day at David Story Field as the Trailblazers claimed a 7-6 win over the Red Devils in the nightcap after the home team hammered out a 10-1 win in Game 1.
The games weren’t originally slated for the LCC campus, but rain overnight Friday necessitated the location change as puddles spilled over at Wheeler Field while the synthetic turf in Longview glistened with promise.
“This isn’t anything new. We’ve had this happen with either Grays Harbor or Centralia at least once a year over the last decade,” LCC coach Eric Lane said.
And right out of the gate, the Red Devils were ready to leverage their first at-bat as the quasi-visitors when Eric Luchies launched a first inning solo home run that traveled more than 400 feet and landed on top of the hitting barn in dead centerfield. Then, in the fifth inning, Daniel Gernon joined the power party with a solo shot of his own.
“It started in that first inning with that home run from Eric Luchies,” Lane said. “From there we just scrapped and were able to put some runs up early in the game and late in the game.”
LCC added four runs in the eighth inning to push their lead out to even more comfortable territory.
Tyler Reese had a hit in the second inning and finished with two RBIs in the game out of the leadoff spot. Matthew Schwarz added three hits, two runs and a pair of RBI’s out of the three-hole, and Luchies clubbed a double to go with his long ball, finishing with three RBIs in the win.
As much as the bats were going in the early contest, so too were the Red Devils’ arms. Spencer Anderson took care of the first seven innings, allowing one run on one hit (on a home run to Grant Roosma in the second inning) and striking out eight batters. Brody Merritt finished the final two innings with two strikeouts, two hits and no runs allowed.
Lane called Anderson a “methodical” and “crafty lefty” who relies on his two-seam fastball and changeup to get outs.
“He works really slow,” Lane said. “He just likes to keep hitters off balance and he did that all day.”
The rematch was not as kind to Lower Columbia as the rains settled in and derailed their best-laid plans after just two innings.
“After the weather delay, I think the game was tied 1-1, then they came out of the gates and our pitcher just struggled there to start,” Lane said.
Sam Stuhr started the second game for LCC and struck out four batters over those first two innings. But after the 36 minute delay, both teams changed pitchers, with the Red Devils calling on Aaron Robertson for the next three frames.
By the seventh inning Centralia had run out to a 5-1 lead. That’s when the Red Devils decided to finally come alive, putting up five runs in order to take a fleeting 6-5 lead.
Tyler Reese got the comeback going with a single to score Ethan Stacy. After a wild pitch brought home another run, Max Richards was able to draw a bases-loaded bean ball to drive in another run. Ryley Larson was also hit by a pitch to bring in the fifth run of the inning and put the Red Devils ahead for the first time all game.
But in the bottom half of the frame the Blazers were able to get to LCC closer Ryan Pitts for two runs thanks to the help of three bases on balls and one timely hit that clinched the walkoff win.
“It doesn’t really happen. Maybe in an NWAC tournament, but I don’t know when the last time was,” Lane said of the one-off loss. “It was a tough one but we bounced back on Sunday.”
On Sunday the Red Devils were out for vengeance and they filled their cup with a pair of wins that went down 6-1, 2-0 as they returned to their normal station as the home team on their home field.
After a scoreless first inning to start the day, LCC put up two runs in the second inning, one more in the third and another in the sixth before adding two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth frame. They belted out a total of eight runs in the game and took advantage of seven walks by the visitors.
“We were a little stagnant in the first couple of innings but once we got going we just plugged away to score six runs,” Lane said. “I wouldn’t say we just went out and tore the cover off the ball, we really capitalized on some mistakes.”
Reese, Luchies and Nic Iliyn all whacked doubles in the game but Luchies was the only Devil with a multi-hit effort.
Griffin Henry took the rawhide for LCC in the Sunday opener and pitched six innings while allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out four Blazers. Daniel Furman and Jeter Larson combined to toss the final three scoreless innings.
Kalama graduate Hayden Wilson managed a base knock while catching all seven innings of the loss.
The final contest of the weekend was an even more straightforward affair as the Red Devils scored two first inning runs on a home run by Gernon that scored Schwarz before all the scoring ran dry for both teams.
“Really the story is Mike Callia, he went seven inning complete,” Lane said. “He was exceptional and went out and got us the win.”
During those seven complete innings Callia allowed just four hits and no free passes while striking out six.
“He works fast and got a lot of guys off barrel and got us all the way and we didn’t have to get anybody up in the bullpen,” Lane added.
On the whole, Lane was pleased with the way his roster stepped up to fill in for a couple of key position players from the heart of their lineup. Even if they did have to watch another team celebrate on their home field.
“Some of the guys that really stepped up were Daniel Furman, Ethan Stacy, and Alex Schimke,” Lane said. “We’re looking forward to putting a full roster out there this weekend.”
LCC (12-2) is set to play a weekend series against Green River. The Red Devils will play host on Saturday before hitting the road to play the Gators on Sunday.