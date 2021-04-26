NWAC Baseball: LCC bounces back for sweep of Centralia on Sunday, take 3-of-4 in weekend series

After a scoreless first inning to start the day, LCC put up two runs in the second inning, one more in the third and another in the sixth before adding two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth frame. They belted out a total of eight runs in the game and took advantage of seven walks by the visitors.

“We were a little stagnant in the first couple of innings but once we got going we just plugged away to score six runs,” Lane said. “I wouldn’t say we just went out and tore the cover off the ball, we really capitalized on some mistakes.”

Reese, Luchies and Nic Iliyn all whacked doubles in the game but Luchies was the only Devil with a multi-hit effort.

Griffin Henry took the rawhide for LCC in the Sunday opener and pitched six innings while allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out four Blazers. Daniel Furman and Jeter Larson combined to toss the final three scoreless innings.

Kalama graduate Hayden Wilson managed a base knock while catching all seven innings of the loss.

The final contest of the weekend was an even more straightforward affair as the Red Devils scored two first inning runs on a home run by Gernon that scored Schwarz before all the scoring ran dry for both teams.