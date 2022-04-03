NWAC Baseball: LCC battles back to beat Centralia

Things looked grim for Lower Columbia College early Sunday afternoon at David Story Field. Centralia had plenty of baserunners in the early innings and took a big lead even while leaving runs on the table, but the Red Devils stayed focused and battled back for an 11-6 win over their NWAC West Region rival.

“Some days you have to win a little ugly,” LCC coach Kurt Lupinski said. “We definitely didn’t play our best baseball early and we had to definitely come back from that.”

Ryan Pitts got the nod to start on the mound for the Devils, but his day ended in the third inning after allowing five runs on six hits with four strikeouts. With LCC trailing 5-1, Rainier’s Brayden Marcum stepped to the hill and shut things down on the Trailblazers at the plate.

Marcum pitched his way out of a bases loaded jam to stop the bleeding in the third inning, then continued to hold the Blazers scoreless over four-plus innings of work.

“Marcum is a great pitcher for us out of the bullpen,” Lupinski said. “He provides a different look, so a lot of times we’ll throw him after a pitcher that has a little different look than him. He’s able to spin the curveball and then move the ball around.”

The lefty hurler went 4 2/3 innings without allowing a run while giving up just two hits and fanning five with strikeouts to pick up the win for the Red Devils.

“Guys that can command the off speed pitches the way he does are so, so effective and he showed another really solid day out there for us,” Lupinski added.

After Marcum took over on the mound the Devils also started to get things rolling at the plate. LCC added two runs in the fourth to cut the Centralia lead to 5-3 on a sacrifice fly from Ethan Stacy to score Liam Kerr and an infield single from Daniel Gernon brought in Matthew Schwarz.

Kyle Parkman really got the Devils rolling in the fifth inning with a mammoth shot to deep center that carried over the batting cage for a solo home run. For reference, the centerfield wall reads 387 feet at David Story, and the raised top of the fence that serves as the batter’s eye isn’t easy to get over under the best conditions — let alone clear the cage entirely on a windy and overcast early spring day.

“Any balls that go to the barn…it’s a really hard place to hit a ball out on this field,” Lupinski said. “And to obviously hit one over shows not only the work he puts in in the weight room, but just the raw talent and ability he has is really, really impressive and that definitely gave us a big spark of energy.”

The towering deep ball gave the Devils a shot in the arm and they loaded the bases for Stacy, who then cleared the bags by pulling a triple down the right field line to fully shift the momentum and give the Devils their first lead of the game at 7-5.

With Marcum still dealing, the Devils added a trio of insurance runs in the seventh on a sac fly from Gernon and RBI singles from Eric Luchies and Schwarz to take a 10-5 lead.

Justin Stransky came around to score in the eighth on an interference call after tripping on the Centralia third basemen. The Devils allowed a run back when Aaron Robertson plunked Centralia's Matthew Osberg with the bases loaded, but Robertson still closed the game out to finish off the comeback win for the Devils.

“It makes you proud as a coach,” Lupinski said. “Our ‘win anyway’ (motto) which was started by coach Eddie Smith is really our way of (saying) no excuses. Some bad things are going to happen, welcome to baseball, it’s a really tough game."

Stacy led the Devils at the dish with four RBIs thanks in large part to his bases clearing triple and finished 1-for-4 on the day. Gernon went 2-for-4 and knocked in two runs and Parkman finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs and the highlight hit of the day.

“Biggest takeaway is our offensive approach is getting better,” Lupinski said. “Our two strike hitting, which we have really been working on, is starting to really improve. We’re becoming a lot tougher out…It wasn’t always the prettiest, but we were able to put balls in play and challenge their defense.”

Saturday at the park

The comeback win over the Blazers comes a day after the Devils blanked Pierce at David Story on Saturday to open NWAC West region play.

The Devils were able to put some runs up early, bringing home three runs in the home half of the first and Michael Schwarz got the win with six scoreless innings on the mound. Cole Bertram finished the game with a scoreless three inning save.

“When you’re able to seize runs early, it can just be a huge lift for the club,” Lupinski said.

LCC (17-5, 2-0 league) will take a road trip with three games this week taking place in various locations. The Devils will be in Kent on Thursday to take on Green River, then Aberdeen on Saturday to play Grays Harbor before capping the week at Tacoma on Sunday.

“You’ve always got to be tough on the road,” Lupinski said. “It always gets a little harder to win on the road. I think the big thing that this club is growing is we really like playing at David Story and we need to continue to find what our routine is going to be on the road.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.