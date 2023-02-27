Saturday at the park The Daily News Sports Staff The Red Devils dropped the opening game of Saturday's doubleheader against Bellevue but salvaged the final game of the four game set in order to finish the second weekend of the season with a .500 record. Lower Columbia put up just a pair of hits in a 7-0 loss to start the day at David Story Field. Jake Smith and Nick Miller had the hits, but 10 team strikeouts kept prevented the home team from putting together any sort of a rally. LCC starting pitcher Camdem Oram posted just one out in the top of the first inning and was charged for all four runs in the frame. While only two of those runs were earned the jagged start led to an early exit for Oram. Brayden Wells relieved Oram and tossed 5 2/3 innings without giving up so much as a hit, let alone a run. In the rematch the Red Devils prevailed 5-4 after entering the bottom of the seventh inning trailing by one run. Justin Stranksy hit a solo home run into the Bulldogs' bullpen after the seventh inning stretch to tie the game and then Nate Gray Jr. scored Kyle Parkman with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth to give LCC a 5-4 lead. Carson Kruckman threw the final 2 1/3 innings to earn the win out of the bullpen for the Red Devils after a strong start from Owen Luchies. Kruckman allowed just one hit without allowing a run while striking out a batter. Luchies allowed three earned runs over 6 2/3 innings of work while striking out three Bulldogs. Stransky, Gray and Tyler Peterson each notched two hits for the Red Devils. Gray drove in two runs and Cayden Wotipka added a RBI in the win. The comeback victory earned LCC a split on the day and a series win. Lower Columbia (4-4) is scheduled to bring Everett to town over the weekend for a Saturday-Sunday double doubleheader at Story Field. First pitch is slated for noon on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday

It’s impossible to ignore the past success of the Lower Columbia baseball program. The left field bleachers, where the numerous titles are proudly displayed. are running out of room for additional plaques. Likewise, it's hard to track all the former Red Devils now playing at another level due to the shear number.

That’s not pressure to the current club. That’s motivation.

“Our history is awesome, but these guys, that’s why we’re here,” LCC catcher Justin Stransky said. “We’re ballplayers. We’re great ballplayers. We came to this program for a reason, and that’s to win. That’s what we like to do here.”

But what all that success does is create outsized external expectations.

Fans are used to seeing draft-able players. They’re used to seeing Division I prospects throw 90-plus and hit balls onto the barn roof.

It might sound insulting to say (it’s not), but this edition of the LCC Red Devils doesn’t have that. There is no singular star, no player who is appointment viewing (yet).

It’s simply a collection of baseball players — good, hard-working, gritty baseball players. And they exemplify a mantra that’s been center to LCC’s success for going on a decade: Win Anyway.

“That’s kind of the perspective we’ve had since the fall,” outfielder Kyle Parkman said. “Since we got here day one, none of us are here and going to (Vanderbilt). None of us have that perspective yet. I think we have a lot of guys who have a great chance to make it a long way in this game, but nobody’s here looking at us yet. So we want to prove it. Win Anyway. No matter what.”

That isn’t to say that LCC doesn’t have good players. It has a lot. But they’re players that fill a role, that do a particular thing particularly well, even if Lupinski wants his guys to be as versatile as possible.

There’s Stransky, a catcher who hits third, can steal a base, threw out four attempted base stealers on Friday against Bellevue alone, and also hit a game-tying eighth inning home run in the 35th inning of the weekend.

Before that game, after LCC got shutout and objectively didn’t play well, the sophomore faced another nine innings behind the plate. He started to feel sorry for himself, started to complain internally.

Then he took a deep breath, remembered why he’s here and what’s expected of him, and put the gear on. Then he hit his team’s first homer of the season.

“I put in a lot of work this fall and this offseason and it’s awesome to see it pay off,” Stransky said. “Awesome for all these guys. All these guys put in a ton of work. We’re in the cages every single night. On the field every single day. It's the JUCO grind. What can I say?”

He’s not the only one to have a moment like that.

Parkman, a speedy outfielder, struck out eight times in LCC’s opening weekend at Umpqua in Roseburg.

He was a central part of LCC’s poor situational hitting, wasting scoring chances with strikeouts and leaving runs on the field, a trend that ultimately resulted in a 1-3 record on that inaugural roadtrip.

He was part of a group that, as Lupinski explained last Friday, really focused on two-strike hitting, on putting the ball in play, on pressuring the defense and forcing them to make the plays.

He ended up being on base constantly in the four games against Bellevue and scored the winning run in the nightcap on Saturday, hustling home on a sacrafice fly.

“We take advantage of the mis-situations: free 90s, extra walks, hit by pitches. Those are the guys who usually end up scoring,” Parkman said.

It’s also a versatile group. Camden Oram, who didn’t get out of the first inning as the starting pitcher in Saturday’s opener, can also play third base. Tyler Reese is listed as an infielder but played in the outfield all weekend.

And it’s a group that doesn’t have to get ready, it stays ready.

Starting center fielder and leadoff hitter Matthew Lewis dislocated a pinky finger diving into first base on a groundout in the early stages of Friday’s opener against the Bulldogs. He had to come out of the game, and was replaced by Bryan Falk, a sophomore, who notched a hit.

Lupinski said that it’s offensive depth, full of different players with different skills but with a similar drive, is an asset. And he’s right.

“We have to keep our foot on the gas pedal and we can’t make excuses,” LCC coach Kurt Lupinski said. “I hope what our team’s identity is at the end of the season is there’s never any quit. There’s always a team in the fight. And with the depth we have on this team, that will really serve us well.”

Finally, there's the LCC pitching staff.

Lupinski himself will tell you that it’s not the most wipeout, overpowering, dominating group. Instead, it’s full of left-handers who will have to execute pitches to remain effective.

Brayden Marcum from the other side of the bridge in Rainier and Michael Schwarz are the two at the top of the rotation right now with a combined 3-0 record. Schwarz went 8 innings in Friday’s opener, a bullpen-saving outing that proved massive as LCC had to find ways to eat innings over the course of the weekend.

Right-hander Owen Luchies looked good in 6 2/3 innings in LCC’s dramatic Saturday nightcap, even with the four runs (three earned) on his line.

Add them to funky lefty Braeden Munger, who saved the day in relief of Kalama product Noah Imboden on Friday night, and mustachioed fireballer Mac Elske to effective righty Carson Kruckman and the LCC pitching staff might not boast the best "stuff" or be the most physically impressive, but it’s not bad, it's just unheralded, so far.

Win Anyway, as they say.

“We’re more of a pitchability-type staff where we have to execute our plan and execute our spots,” Lupinski said.

Lower Columbia will host the NWAC baseball championship tournament from May 25-29 at David Story Field. The only question is if they'll be playing in it, and if so, for how long?