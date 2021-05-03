NWAC Baseball: Devils hammer Gators, over and over and over and over...

The LCC baseball team started off hot and did not stop rolling in a pair of doubleheader sweeps against Green River, winning 11-1 and 5-0 at Story Field on Saturday before bussing out to Auburn on Sunday and giving the Gators the same rough treatment as the day before with 9-0 and 14-3 wins.
In Game 1 on Saturday, the Red Devils took the lead in the bottom of the first on a Tyler Reese leadoff double and a pair of sacrifice flies. Then in the second inning, Grant Henry hit a two-run double and Reese knocked in another run on a sac fly of his own. That 4-0 lead, two innings into the first of four games in 48 hours, would end up matching Green River’s entire offensive output over the course of the weekend, but the Devils didn’t stop there.
After plating one more in the bottom of the sixth, LCC rallied in the sixth, bringing home one run on a fielding error, two more on a Grant Sherrod double, and a Tommy Davis Walk with the bases loaded to make it 9-1 and put the run-rule run in scoring position.
Joel Wood came in to pinch hit for LCC and cashed in on the opportunity, smoking a single that brought in both Eric Luchies and Daniel Gernon, putting the hosts up by 10 runs and ending the game then and there.
Drew Steelhammer went 3-for-3 with a run driven in and two more scored, while Sherrod went 2-for-4 with a double and Gernon went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.
Spencer Anderson went the distance in the shortened game for LCC, allowing one run on five hits and three walks, striking out three, and needing just 89 pitches to do it all.
After a brief break, it was the pitching staff’s time to shine in Game 2. Sam Stuhr ran into trouble in the bottom of the first, loading the bases with no outs on a single and two free passes, but no wiggle room, the freshman buckled down with a pair of strikeouts before rolling a groundout to escape the jam.
Stuhr didn’t allow another hit the rest of his day, striking out five in three and a third. He did put two men on in the fourth before being pulled one out into the inning, but Jeter Larson got out of it in two batters before tossing two more no-hit frames, giving up just one walk his whole outing. Alex Bratton came in for the seventh and allowed a hit, but sealed the shutout with a strikeout.
LCC got all the scoring it would need in the game on a Drew Steelhammer sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first. Ethan Stacy doubled the lead in the second with his first home run in an LCC uniform, and the Devils added three more in the fourth on a Dylan Jester 2-RBI double and Daniel Gernon RBI single.
Going back to its home field on Sunday didn’t help Green River find its offense, as Griffin Henry and Cole Bertram combined to shut the Gators out with a nine-inning gem to start off the second twin bill of the weekend.
Henry went six innings in the start, allowing two hits and two walks, and struck out three. Bertram tossed a three-inning save, retiring the first seven batters he faced before allowing a one-out single in the ninth and immediately ending the game with a double play.
LCC made it three games straight scoring in the first inning on a one-out first-and-third play, with Steelhammer taking off for second and drawing a wild throw down, and Gernon trotting in to score.
The Red Devils went on to score two more in the second, another in the fourth, and four more in the sixth on a bases-loaded parade with a walk, a hit batsman, and a 2-RBI single by Kyle Casperson. Another sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth brought the score to 9-0.
Green River enjoyed its first and only lead of the weekend in Game 2 Sunday, bringing in an unearned run in the bottom of the first on a single and an error in the outfield to make it 1-0.
Then, LCC roared back with its largest offensive output of the four-game series, plating two runs in both the third and fourth innings before hammering out five in the sixth and five more in the sixth.
Eight Red Devils combined for 10 hits, led by a 3-for-4 outing from Gernon. He finished the weekend with seven hits and scored nine runs. He and Steelhammer both logged hits in all four games; Steelhammer went 6-for-9 with four RBIs and four walks.