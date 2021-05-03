NWAC Baseball: Devils hammer Gators, over and over and over and over...

Spencer Anderson went the distance in the shortened game for LCC, allowing one run on five hits and three walks, striking out three, and needing just 89 pitches to do it all.

After a brief break, it was the pitching staff’s time to shine in Game 2. Sam Stuhr ran into trouble in the bottom of the first, loading the bases with no outs on a single and two free passes, but no wiggle room, the freshman buckled down with a pair of strikeouts before rolling a groundout to escape the jam.

Stuhr didn’t allow another hit the rest of his day, striking out five in three and a third. He did put two men on in the fourth before being pulled one out into the inning, but Jeter Larson got out of it in two batters before tossing two more no-hit frames, giving up just one walk his whole outing. Alex Bratton came in for the seventh and allowed a hit, but sealed the shutout with a strikeout.

LCC got all the scoring it would need in the game on a Drew Steelhammer sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first. Ethan Stacy doubled the lead in the second with his first home run in an LCC uniform, and the Devils added three more in the fourth on a Dylan Jester 2-RBI double and Daniel Gernon RBI single.