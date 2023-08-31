Lower Columbia carried the momentum from an undefeated weekend tournament on the road to sweep Mt. Hood aside in three sets, winning by scores of 25-18, 25-21 and 25-17 Wednesday.

Leaning on a balanced attack, the Red Devils made quick work of Mt. Hood. Three Lower Columbia hitters provided at least six kills while its top two setters — sophomores Alex Tinsley and Kate Onespot-Danforth — each dished out 12 assists.

Kambree Baker led the LCC offense with eight kills on 14 attempts. Baker also had seven digs and four blocks. On the opposite pin, Kate Johnson also dropped in eight kills on 17 attacks. Freshman Kendal Collins had six kills on 19 attempts to go with 11 digs. Fellow freshman Madi Noel led the Red Devils’ defense with 12 digs.

Lower Columbia (5-0 overall) returns to the court on Friday in Pasco for the CBC Invitational. Its first game is scheduled for 3 p.m. against North Idaho, the team that ended LCC’s NWAC tournament run in 2022. LCC will play four games over the two-day tournament.