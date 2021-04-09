Lower Columbia spikers stay hot to sweep Raiders

PUYALLUP — The Lower Columbia College volleyball team invaded Puyallup on Thursday and showed the Raiders a thing or two about pillaging as they swept their NWAC West conference match 25-21, 25-19, 26-24.

“If you look at all the scores of the games, we’re not blowing people away. Every game is competitive,” LCC coach Carri Smith said. “We’ve just battled so hard and been able to finish it out and that’s what I’m most excited about.”

Zoe Naugle, who stepped away from the softball diamond this season in order to focus on volleyball, posted six blocks and eight kills in the win.

“We rely heavily on her in the front row,” Smith said of Naugle. “She had a great blocking game against Pierce and she’s also one of our hitters. She has a tendency to help our other hitters out because she tends to hold the block a little longer since she can really bring the power.”

Camryn Wilson added a pair of aces from the service stripe to go along with ten digs, nine kills and a block. Emma Nelson turned in a 16 dig performance and chipped in three aces for fun.

Smith noted that both Wilson and Nelson have proven essential to the Red Devils’ winning formula early on in the season.