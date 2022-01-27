Lower Columbia College to honor six new Hall of Fame Members

The LCC Hall of Fame Committee recently announced the addition of six new members to the Lower Columbia College Athletics Hall of Fame and will honor their 2022 inductees during halftime of the LCC men’s game against Centralia at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The new inductees include baseball standout Rob Colley, softball standout Janessa Brindza (Roening), baseball and basketball player Steve Sweet, basketball player and longtime trainer Ed Earnest, and longtime bus driver and scorekeeper Rick Boudreau.

LCC will also posthumously honor Chuck Byers for his work as a coach and devoted supporter of the program.

In a normal year, the Red Devils’ legends would be honored at a banquet where community members could join and celebrate their accomplishments. But the pandemic has changed those plans for the second year in a row. This time around, the Hall of Famers will be honored in a private ceremony at the Stoller Athletic Center on campus before they are paraded on the court at halftime of Wednesday’s game.

The six inductees were chosen for their success in competition as well as their contributions to the various programs throughout the years.

“It’s not just about how good of a player you were when you were at Lower Columbia,” LCC athletic director Kirc Roland said. “It’s about your service to the community and your service to the college.”

The inductees were chosen by the committee after being selected from a watch list of potential candidates.

“I don’t think there’s any rhyme or reason,” Roland said. “A lot of times, it’s just their time. I don’t want to say that there’s any kind of pecking order. It just kind of comes from the committee and the feel that they have.”

That committee consists of multiple prominent figures at LCC. Roland is the committee’s chair and he’s joined by two Vice President’s at the college: Nolan Wheeler and Kendra Sprague.

Dave Andrew is also on the committee. Andrew is a vital member on the local athletics scene who serves as an assistant coach on the softball team and can often be heard as the PA announcer at both LCC and Mark Morris basketball games.

The committee also includes Mike Polis, an LCC Hall of Famer and father of current LCC men’s basketball coach Mickey Polis; Jan Karnoski, another Hall of Famer for his time coaching women’s basketball, who also played baseball at LCC; and Gary Earnest, former athletic director and coach at LCC who also finds his name in the Hall of Fame.

The LCC Athletics Hall of Fame remained stagnant for a 15-year period, but Roland and LCC president Chris Bailey revived the practice of yearly inductions seven years ago. In the future the committee will look to honor more of their 32 NWAC Championship-winning teams.

“We were reluctant to put any teams in this year just because of the pandemic,” Roland said. “To properly honor a full team with all of their people would be something we couldn’t do right now.”

Following is a breakdown of 2022’s class of inductees:

Rob Colley: Colley graduated from Tenino High School and joined the LCC baseball team in 1996, where he went on to help the Red Devils to back-to-back NWAC titles.

Colley hit .500 during his sophomore campaign, earning Conference MVP honors and was also a two-time All-NWAC player. After his career with LCC, Colley headed south to play for Oregon State in the early years of the Pat Casey era at OSU. Colley once owned the Beavers’ single-game record for RBIs.

“Rob Colley was a great player at Lower Columbia,” Roland said. “He’s been on the watch list for a long time.”

Janessa Brindza (Roening): Brindza walked-on at LCC in 2003 after a prep career with the Port Angeles High School Roughriders and quickly made her mark on the program.

Brindza was twice named to the National Fastpitch Coach’s Association’s All-American team as an outfielder with a powerful swing from the left-handed batter’s box. She helped LCC win NWAC Titles in 2003 and 2004. The Red Devils went 71-10 during her two years on the team.

Brindza moved on to play at the University of Mizzouri and was a two-time All-Conference player in the Big 12 and was named Big 12 newcomer of the year in her first season.

“She was a stud,” Roland said. “That is clearly a great player who went on to be a great player at the Division I level and who’s a great person. That one was pretty easy.”

Steve Sweet: Sweet made the trip across the parking lot after graduating from Mark Morris and played both baseball and basketball for LCC.

Sweet contributed to the 1977 West Region champion basketball team while also pitching and manning first base for the Red Devils in the spring.

Sweet was an All-Coastal Division player during his sophomore season, but his time with the Red Devils didn’t stop after his playing days were over. Sweet has volunteered to run the scoreboard at Myklebust Gymnasium for over 25 years and he and his wife, Deb, have made contributions to the athletic programs over the years.

“You ask anybody that’s seen Steve play, they’ll say that’s a great athlete, and Steve has always given back to the college,” Roland said.

Sweet joins his older brother, Rick in the LCC Hall of Fame. Rick also played two sports for the Red Devils and went on to earn a spot in the big leagues before a long career of coaching in pro baseball.

Ed Earnest: Earnest is still a staple at LCC basketball games, having served as LCC’s athletic trainer since 2000. Earnest now joins his father Gary in the Red Devils Hall of Fame.

Earnest’s history with the program dates back to serving as ball boy when he was 10-years-old. He’s also served as a player on the men’s basketball team in 1985 and 1986 where he was awarded with the Phil Pesco award as the top student-athlete in the entire NWAC conference.

“He’s had to have seen more Lower Columbia basketball games than anyone,” Roland said.

Earnest is estimated to have seen over 900 LCC hoops games over the course of his life, a number that grows each time the Red Devils take the floor at Myklebust Gymnasium.

Rick Boudreau: Rick Boudreau also watched hundreds of LCC sporting events during his time as LCC’s bus driver and basketball scorekeeper until his retirement in 2010.

Boudreau was a student at LCC in the 1960s when he played intramural sports and first began volunteering his time to support LCC’s athletic programs.

“You’ve got to have these type of people to be successful,” Roland said. “He was such a part of the program all those years driving all the teams wherever they need to get to.”

Chuck Byers: Byers, who passed in 2015, left his mark on a plethora of LCC athletic programs. He coached the now defunct track and field team in the late 1990s and his career coaching high school track led him to the Washington State Coaches Hall of Fame in 2004. Byers is also a member of the Seattle Pacific University Hall of Fame, where he played basketball and competed in track and field, as well as the R.A. Long High School Hall of Fame.

Byers also assisted with the women’s basketball team from 2001 until his death and worked hard to ensure the accuracy of the women’s basketball team all-time record book.

“He would do anything for the kids at Lower Columbia,” Roland said.

