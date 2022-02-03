Lower Columbia College honors new Hall of Fame class

Myklebust Gymnasium was a little more active than normal Wednesday night. Aside from having a men’s and women’s doubleheader of basketball games against NWAC rival Centralia, the Lower Columbia College Athletics Hall of Fame officially enshrined six new members as the class of 2022 to be remembered for their achievements in competition and life.

Baseball standout Rob Colley, athletic trainer Ed Earnest, two sport star Steve Sweet and longtime scorekeeper/bus driver Rick Boudreau were all on hand to see their names etched permanently in the Red Devils’ history books.

Softball standout Janessa Brindza (Roening) was also inducted into the LCC Hall of Fame, but was unable to attend the ceremony in person. Former track and field coach Chuck Byers was also posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The inductees, their families and close friends would normally get a formal banquet to celebrate their achievements with the community, but due to COVID-19 guidelines, plans were altered with the intention of still properly honoring the new hall of famers.

There was a private ceremony held in the luxury box at the Stoller Athletic Center during the evening’s basketball games for select family and friends. At halftime of the men’s game, the inductees were announced to the crowd and presented their hall of fame plaques.

The new class of hall of famers rightfully includes some familiar faces to the Red Devils faithful. For Sweet and Earnest, it was a family affair as Sweet joined his brother, Rick, in the hall and Earnest joined his father, Gary.

Earnest and Sweet both typically work LCC’s games, with Sweet operating the scoreboard and Earnest serving as the team’s athletic trainer since 2000. Sweet was given the Hall of Fame night off to enjoy the festivities, but Earnest was still there for the players, taping ankles and working out tweaks and injuries throughout the night.

“I love my job,” Earnest said, happy to keep working despite the ceremony.

Earnest’s ties with the program date back to his childhood while his father was both a coach and athletic director at the college.

“I grew up as a young 10-year-old coming to games and staying after games to shoot baskets,” Earnest said. “That’s all I lived for as a kid.”

Earnest went on to play hoops for the Red Devils in the mid-‘80s before returning to take on the athletic trainer duties.

“I wanted to stay in a sports career so I chose sports medicine and have been fortunate to get a job back in my home town and be a part of the program I grew up with,” Earnest said.

Earnest said he’s spent over half his life at Myklebust Gym, something that he holds dearly.

“It was a great experience growing up in a household and being able to be a part of LCC,” he said. “There isn’t another college in the Northwest that I would have ever dreamed about playing for. This is one of the better programs in the whole Northwest.”

Now he officially sits aside his father in the hall of fame for not only his contributions as a player, but his time serving the past, present and future athletes at LCC.

“It’s a real big honor,” he said. “When they first told me a couple months ago, I thought ‘What have I really done? I wasn’t that great of a player.’”

Sweet similarly has spent plenty of time at The Bust. He played baseball and basketball for the Red Devils and has now spent the last 25 years running the scoreboard at home games.

“I’ve got the best seat in the house, it’s a nice cushioned seat,” Sweet said with a laugh. “It keeps me involved in the game instead of just being a spectator up in the stands.”

Sweet said being remembered amongst some of the many players he’s watched at LCC is a big part of the honor.

“That’s the thing with me, just having my name included on that Hall of Fame wall,” Sweet said. “That means a lot to me. I’ve seen so many of these great players come through here before me and after me.”

Joining his brother, a longtime minor league baseball manager after his playing career wrapped up, amongst the ranks of LCC legends really brings the achievement home.

“It really does (make it more special),” he said. “And it was special for (Rick). He was so excited for me when I told him about it and the first thing he did was put it in his calendar book.”

Plaque in hand, the weight of the moment finally began to sink in for the two-sport star who played his high school ball across the parking lot at Mark Morris.

“I was shocked,” he said. “It made my eyes water and I was quite honored. It hadn’t really sunk in. I didn’t think February 2nd would ever come, but here it is.”

Sweet lauded LCC’s academics, but said that all people need to do to see the best parts of Lower Columbia College is look up.

“I think the banners up in the rafters kind of tell the story of what’s so special about this place,” he said. “They run a great program and it’s not just the athletics that are so good around here.”

Rob Colley is one perfect example of the opportunities that LCC can provide. A Tenino High School graduate, Colley took his baseball talents to David Story Field, where he made a name for himself by hitting over .500 his sophomore season while being named NWAC MVP.

“It’s hard to tell someone you hit .500 and have them take you seriously,” Colley said.

Colley then finished his collegiate career at Oregon State playing for Pat Casey, proving that LCC can be the perfect place to earn a spot at the Division I level.

The honor provided a particular sense of closure for Colley after his career didn’t end the way he had hoped.

“I feel like the way my career ended was a little bit of a fall from grace,” he said. “I had a hand injury that I let stop my momentum. No pitcher ever stopped my momentum, the only person that ever stopped me was me.”

Now, his accomplishments have come full circle and immortalized him in Red Devil history.

“I just realized in the last couple weeks that my soul really needed this,” he said. “It’s been fantastic for that and I can’t thank them enough.”

Though Colley spent most of his time on the diamond, the inside of the gymnasium was also a special place for him.

“The first job I ever had in my life was in this gym running the shot clock and scoreboard during the (Jim) Roffler years,” he said.

Colley reminisced of how he enjoyed being so close to the energetic coach on the sidelines.

“He was worth the price of admission alone,” Colley said.

Colley’s journey provides a blueprint for current and future LCC players, and he provided some sage advice on how to advance their careers.

“Get yourself out there,” he said. “I think with social media these days and the internet, it’s way easier. Take videos of yourself, send them to coaches and don’t be afraid to send 50 emails to 50 different coaches…it’s kind of like a job interview.”

Boudreau may not have donned the Red and Blue in uniform for the Red Devils, but his time with the program extends back to the ‘60s.

“When I got out of the service I came and went back to school and I met Gary Earnest and he came and dragged me out of the stands up at Olympic to keep score for him,” Boudreau said. “So I started volunteer scorekeeping and then he put this job together for me driving the bus.”

Boudreau drove the bus from the time the job was created in the 80s until he retired in 2010. Having seen numerous LCC games, his favorite part was following along as athletes made names for themselves in the community.

“It’s a lot of local (players),” Boudreau said. “We get a lot of kids from Mark Morris, Kelso, R.A. Long, so that’s good that we keep it in the neighborhood.”

Boudreau reminisced on some of the stories he had from his time with the program. To tell them all, he said “we’d be here next week,” but he spoke of one that rose to the top.

When the LCC programs used to travel to Hawaii every couple years to play, the Air Force send a bus to take them to their game at the Air Force Base. But once the games were over, the Air Force bus driver was nowhere to be found. Luckily, Boudreau was the perfect man to take over pilot duty and made sure the players got back safely.

“I ended up driving back,” he said. “I had to take an Air Force guy with me to teach him how to drive the bus so that he could take it back.”

Despite their absence, Byers and Brindza still had their moments to shine at the ceremony. Byers’ daughter, Ronda Howard, accepted the plaque on his behalf and LCC Athletic Director Kirc Roland accepted on behalf of Brindza.

Byers was a longtime jack of all trades for LCC. He coached track and field, and helped keep the LCC record books accurate and up to date year after year. He is also a member of the Seattle Pacific University and R.A. Long High School Hall of Fames.

Brindza was a power hitter from the left-handed batters box on the dirt diamond for the Red Devils and won back-to-back titles with LCC in ’03 and ’04, including a tournament MVP, before going on to play for the University of Missouri. She met her husband Will while attending LCC.

