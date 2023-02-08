Wednesday Scores
High School
Boys Basketball
Wahkiakum 48, Ilwaco 41
Chief Leschi 56, Toutle Lake 55
Naselle 71, Firm Foundation 45
College
NWAC Men
Lower Columbia 75, Tacoma 61
NWAC Women
Lower Columbia 75, Tacoma 52
