LCC Women’s Basketball: Red Devils press Penguins in big win

VANCOUVER — After more than a week off for the holiday, LCC returned to the court and stayed unbeaten with a 66-41 blowout win over Clark on Thursday night.

The LCC press was an issue for the Penguins all night long as the Red Devils forced 32 turnovers and stole the ball 23 times on the game.

“We played really good defense, our full-court press turned them over a ton tonight…that’s always a good way to get a win,” LCC coach Lucas Myers said.

Despite the suffocating press, the Red Devils had to get back in the swing of things after some time off.

“I think we definitely had some rust with just kind of the flow of the game,” Myers said. “Clark had just played Tuesday, so they had maybe a little more feel early on. It definitely looked like we hadn’t played a game in a week-and-a-half.”

The Red Devils held the Penguins to just nine points in each of the first two quarters as they jumped out to a 35-18 lead at the half. The Red Devils built the lead thanks to a 19-2 run that spanned between the end of the first and through the halfway point of the second.

Clark never truly threatened the comfortable lead the Red Devils built, but they kept them on their toes by stringing together 3-pointers early in the second to cut into the deficit before LCC pulled away for good.

“We kind of had runs here and there,” Myers said. “We hit them again late in the third, they cut it to 11 or 12 in the third at one point after they knocked down a couple 3’s out of the half and then we went on a run and pushed it to 20 and kind of stayed there and above the whole fourth quarter.”

Jazlynn Novelli led all scorers as she came off the bench to score 15 points and she also picked up four steals for the Red Devils.

“Jaz is a good player, I thought she was going to get more, she had a few shots kind of go in-and-out from the 3-point line,” Myers said. “She’s a talented player, can shoot it really well and played really good defense tonight and came up with some big plays for us and then knocked down some jumpers.”

Novelli normally works from beyond the arc and hit three 3’s on Thursday, but she also worked her way inside and had success from midrange as well.

Wahkiakum alum Paige Mace worked her way back into the rotation after an ankle injury and played a big role for LCC with 11 points and five steals and also hit three shots from long range.

“Paige played very well, her ankle’s getting better and tonight you could see that she kind of had her legs back underneath her and was able to get out there and knock down some shots,” Myers said.

Danica Schmidt also added 11 for the Red Devils while grabbing a team-high eight rebounds.

“She just always plays really well for us, solid rebounder, makes good decisions,” Myers said of Schmidt. “She did a really good job in our press.”

Chinedu Nnadi wreaked havoc on Clark ball handlers on her way to a game-high six steals.

LCC (4-0) will say on the road as they play Pacific University’s JV squad on Sunday in Forest Grove.

