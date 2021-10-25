LCC Roundup: Volleyball splits with South Puget Sound, Pierce

The Red Devil volleyball team went five sets deep in both of its matches this past week, splitting the results against South Puget Sound and Pierce College.

On Wednesday, the Red Devils started slow on the road but picked up the pace and finished strong in the fifth set to take down South Puget Sound 14-25, 25-7, 15-25, 25-18, 15-7.

Camryn Wilson took control of the attack for LCC, finishing the game with a match-high 12 kills and adding 17 digs on defense. Emily Borgstedt complemented Wilson’s play with nine kills of her own on an effective .350 hitting percentage.

Kelso’s Ashley Noah was the Red Devils leading passer with 13 assists and added eight digs. Emma Nelso also finished with 17 digs to lead LCC along with Wilson.

On Friday, the Red Devils once again forced a fifth set after trailing 2-1, but this time it was Pierce that put together the strong finish to down the Red Devils 25-19, 17-25, 25-25, 25-18, 8-15 at Myklebust Gymnasium.

Wilson and Borgstedt paired together again to lead the Red Devils attack as Wilson totaled 11 kills while Borgstedt chipped in eight.

Noah and Amanda Holm went back to splitting the passing more evenly, as they have for the majority of the season as Noah had 18 assists and Holm added 15.