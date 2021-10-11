LCC Roundup: Volleyball picks up two wins

The LCC volleyball team turned in an unbeaten week after picking up wins on the road against Tacoma on Wednesday and Centralia on Friday.

The Red Devils fought back to beat the Titans in five sets on Wednesday after falling behind after three sets 25-11, 25-27, 25-21, 25-22, 15-12.

Josie Dew and Camryn Wilson were strong on the attack for the Red Devils. Dew finished the match with a team-high 14 kills while Wilson was just behind her with 13. Dew also had a strong .355 hitting percentage on the match. Wilson added 14 digs on defense to complement her strong night on offense.

Amanda Holm and Ashley Noah have typically split the setting duties evenly throughout the season, but Holm took on a bigger workload and finished with a match-high 31 kills. Noah, a Kelso grad, Still did her part with 15 assists to go along with 11 digs.

Emma Nelson led the Devils in the back row with a match-high 26 digs.

The Red Devils followed that close win with a blowout of Centralia on Friday. LCC took down the Trailblazers in three sets, 25-20, 25-13, 25-23.

The Red Devils attack was spread evenly across the team, but Jayden Foster rose to the top with five kills to lead LCC.