LCC Roundup: Volleyball dominates Green River in sweep

The LCC volleyball team took advantage of their only match this week with a strong showing against Green River. The Red Devils controlled things from the start on their way to a sweep of the Gators, 25-4, 25-15, 25-17

The Red Devils set the pace early with a team hitting percentage of .600 in their 21-point first set win. LCC also held the Gators to a negative hitting percentage in the first set as Green River managed just one kill.

From there, the Gators showed they were better than their first-set performance, but the Red Devils still controlled the final two sets to record the sweep.

LCC’s Kills leader Camryn Wilson once again took control of the offense for the Red Devils with six kills and registered an efficient .750 hitting percentage on the match. Jayden Foster and Katy Cooper both totaled five kills to help drive the Red Devils’ attack.

Amanda Holm and Ashley Noah were again an effective pair from their setter spots. Holm finished with a match-high 15 assists while Noah, a Kelso High grad, finished with 11.

Holm and Cooper were also strong at the service line with four aces apiece. Cooper rounded out a strong performance with a match-high 10 digs on the defensive end. Arianna Vreeland added eight digs for the Red Devils.