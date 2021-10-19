LCC Roundup: Soccer splits games against Bellevue, Pierce

The LCC soccer team started strong with a blowout win over Bellevue on Wednesday before getting shutout by Pierce on Saturday as they split their slate of games for the week.
First up, the Red Devils were at home for a dominant 7-0 win over the Bulldogs on Wednesday.
Grace Bergstedt put the Devils on top early with an unassisted score in the third minute. Libby Brown and Kati Waggoner also added scores in the first half, with Brown putting hers through in the 10th minute and Waggoner scoring late in the half. Bergstedt added her second score late in the half to give LCC advantage at the break.
Libby Brown added a second goal of her own in the 58th minute before Bella Money and Fiona Andrews finished off the score in the second half for the Devils.
LCC took advantage of its scoring opportunities as they scored the seven goals on just nine total shots.
Kyla Pires and Jade Cox split the goalkeeping duties on the match and combined to make four saves to preserve the big shutout win.
On Saturday, the Pierce Raiders flipped the script on LCC and held the Red Devils scoreless in a 4-0 loss.
The Raiders led just 1-0 at the end of the first half, but they picked up the pace with three scores in the second half.
The Red Devils had their chances with four shots on goal, led by Ellie Seekins with two, but they couldn’t get anything past Pierce in the loss.
LCC (6-6-2) now sits in sixth place in the NWAC’s West Region with a 4-4-1 record in conference. The Red Devils have just three matches left this season as they take on Grays Harbor at home on Saturday in their next matchup.
Volleyball swept by Highline
In its only match of the week, the LCC volleyball team was swept by Highline at home 25-17, 25-21, 25-11.
Josie Dew did the most damage for the Red Devils with five kills on offense while Olivia Kelzenberg was the most efficient attacker with four kills and a .375 hitting percentage on the match. As a team, the Red Devils had a negative hitting percentage on the match.
Kelso’s Ashley Noah finished with a team-high nine assists while fellow setter Amanda Holm added six for LCC. Defensively, Emma Nelso finished with 13 digs to lead the Red Devils.
Rebecca Zenger caused the most problems for LCC with eight kills for the Thunderbirds while Kylie Lunday added six of her own.
LCC (9-5) currently sits at third in the NWAC West with a conference record of 4-2. The Red Devils have two matches this week, first they are on the raod at South Puget Sound on Wednesday, then they are back home for a matchups with Pierce on Friday.