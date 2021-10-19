LCC Roundup: Soccer splits games against Bellevue, Pierce

The LCC soccer team started strong with a blowout win over Bellevue on Wednesday before getting shutout by Pierce on Saturday as they split their slate of games for the week.

First up, the Red Devils were at home for a dominant 7-0 win over the Bulldogs on Wednesday.

Grace Bergstedt put the Devils on top early with an unassisted score in the third minute. Libby Brown and Kati Waggoner also added scores in the first half, with Brown putting hers through in the 10th minute and Waggoner scoring late in the half. Bergstedt added her second score late in the half to give LCC advantage at the break.

Libby Brown added a second goal of her own in the 58th minute before Bella Money and Fiona Andrews finished off the score in the second half for the Devils.

LCC took advantage of its scoring opportunities as they scored the seven goals on just nine total shots.

Kyla Pires and Jade Cox split the goalkeeping duties on the match and combined to make four saves to preserve the big shutout win.

On Saturday, the Pierce Raiders flipped the script on LCC and held the Red Devils scoreless in a 4-0 loss.