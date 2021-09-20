LCC Roundup: Red Devils sweep shoreline

The LCC volleyball team made quick work of Shoreline during their only match of the week on Sept. 14 as they swept the Dolphins in three sets 25-17, 25-23 and 25-11 in NWAC play.

The Red Devils used a number of attack options as they spread the ball around to multiple hitters on the match. Camryn Wilson and Josie Dew both led the Devils with six kills apiece, while Angela Sullivan added five. Emily Borgstedt and Olivia Kelzenberg also added to the cause with four kills for LCC.

Defensively, Emma Nelson was in the right spot for most of the night as she finished with 16 digs, the only player in the match with double-digit dig numbers.

Ashley Noah and Amanda Holm continued to share the setting duties for the Red Devils and both tallied double-digit assists as Noah assisted on 15 points and Holm on 10.

As a team, LCC held the Dolphins attack to a negative hitting percentage on the match.

LCC (4-3) will be back at home to host South Puget Sound at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Myklebust Gymnasium.

Soccer falls to Bellevue, blows out Grays Harbor

The LCC soccer team shook off a loss to Bellevue on Wednesday to blow out Grays Harbor on Saturday as they split their games last week.