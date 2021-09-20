LCC Roundup: Red Devils sweep shoreline

The LCC volleyball team made quick work of Shoreline during their only match of the week on Sept. 14 as they swept the Dolphins in three sets 25-17, 25-23 and 25-11 in NWAC play.
The Red Devils used a number of attack options as they spread the ball around to multiple hitters on the match. Camryn Wilson and Josie Dew both led the Devils with six kills apiece, while Angela Sullivan added five. Emily Borgstedt and Olivia Kelzenberg also added to the cause with four kills for LCC.
Defensively, Emma Nelson was in the right spot for most of the night as she finished with 16 digs, the only player in the match with double-digit dig numbers.
Ashley Noah and Amanda Holm continued to share the setting duties for the Red Devils and both tallied double-digit assists as Noah assisted on 15 points and Holm on 10.
As a team, LCC held the Dolphins attack to a negative hitting percentage on the match.
LCC (4-3) will be back at home to host South Puget Sound at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Myklebust Gymnasium.
Soccer falls to Bellevue, blows out Grays Harbor
The LCC soccer team shook off a loss to Bellevue on Wednesday to blow out Grays Harbor on Saturday as they split their games last week.
First, the Red Devils were on the road at Bellevue where they fell 2-0 to the Bulldogs. The LCC defense managed to keep Bellevue off the board in the first half, but they couldn’t muster any offense to take control of the game.
Bellevue’s Madeline Drye finally broke through for a score in the 61st minute to break the scoreless tie. After that, Fatumata Dukureh closed out the game with another goal in the 86th minute to keep the Red Devils out of reach.
On Saturday, the Red Devils managed to find a rhythm in a big way as they downed Grays Harbor 8-0 in an offensive-powered blowout.
Sevent LCC players found the net in the big win.
Shaylee Kawaguchi got things started in the opening minutes before Ellie Seekins added another quick goal to put the Red Devils in control up 2-0 early.
Libby Brown closed out the first half with back-to-back goals to extend the Red Devil lead to four by the break.
Alexis Richard, Ana Ulrigg, Grace Bergstedt and Brandi Stoker all added to the LCC lead in the second half by finding the net.
LCC goalkeeper Jade Cox saved all four shots that came her way to keep the Chokers scoreless.
LCC (4-3-1) will be back on the pitch on Wednesday on the road in Centralia.