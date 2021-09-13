LCC Roundup: Red Devils pick up win in home opener

The LCC soccer team rode a hot start to a 4-1 win over Pierce in its first home match of the season on Saturday.

The first half belonged to the Red Devils as they held the Raiders scoreless and found the net twice to take a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break.

Jerika Isaacson scored the Devils’ first goal early in the match to give LCC something to build off early. Abby Schroeder did the work to find Isaacson and picked up the assist on the goal. Then Alyssa Pfaender took control and scored in the 10th minute to extend the Red Devil lead early.

After a scoreless stretch for the remainder of the first half, Pfaender broke through early in the second with a goal in the 48th minute assisted on by Libby Brown.

Pierce finally managed to find the scoreboard late in the game on a goal from Madison Ryneski in the 84th minute, but Schroeder had an answer for LCC on an unassisted goal to keep the Raiders back three goals and close out the win for the Red Devils.

Jade Cox manned the goal for LCC and only saw three shots on target as the Red Devil defenders kept the Raiders at bay for the majority of the game. Cox finished with two saves and allowed just the one Raider goal.