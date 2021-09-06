LCC Roundup: Red Devils drop one, wins three straight

The LCC volleyball team had a four-game schedule last week and rattled off three straight wins after dropping their first game to Linn-Benton to finish the week 3-1.

On Tuesday, the Red Devils went down in short order in a 3-0 loss to Linn-Benton that saw the Roadrunners take down LCC 25-19, 25-18 and 25-22.

The Red Devils lacked a true standout on the offensive end in the matchup, with Angela Sullivan and Olivia Kelzenberg leading the attack with just five kills each for the Red Devils. Camryn Wilson added four kills and Emily Borgstedt, Jazzy Golly each had three for LCC.

Emma Nelson was the Red Devils best defender with 15 digs to lead all players. Ashley Noah was LCC’s best facilitator with 12 assists.

Linn-Benton’s Shalyn Gray caused problems for LCC as she finished with 11 kills on 20 attacks to keep the Red Devils guessing. Gray also posted a team-high 12 digs for the Roadrunners. Sydnie Johnson led all players with 16 assists for Linn-Benton.

After the three-set sweep, the Red Devils turned around and beat Chemeketa 3-1 on Thursday in their first home match of the season. The Red Devils took down the Storm 25-19, 20-25, 2517 and 25-20 to start the home stand off with a win.