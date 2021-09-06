LCC Roundup: Red Devils drop one, wins three straight

The LCC volleyball team had a four-game schedule last week and rattled off three straight wins after dropping their first game to Linn-Benton to finish the week 3-1.
On Tuesday, the Red Devils went down in short order in a 3-0 loss to Linn-Benton that saw the Roadrunners take down LCC 25-19, 25-18 and 25-22.
The Red Devils lacked a true standout on the offensive end in the matchup, with Angela Sullivan and Olivia Kelzenberg leading the attack with just five kills each for the Red Devils. Camryn Wilson added four kills and Emily Borgstedt, Jazzy Golly each had three for LCC.
Emma Nelson was the Red Devils best defender with 15 digs to lead all players. Ashley Noah was LCC’s best facilitator with 12 assists.
Linn-Benton’s Shalyn Gray caused problems for LCC as she finished with 11 kills on 20 attacks to keep the Red Devils guessing. Gray also posted a team-high 12 digs for the Roadrunners. Sydnie Johnson led all players with 16 assists for Linn-Benton.
After the three-set sweep, the Red Devils turned around and beat Chemeketa 3-1 on Thursday in their first home match of the season. The Red Devils took down the Storm 25-19, 20-25, 2517 and 25-20 to start the home stand off with a win.
Wilson stepped up as the leading attacker for the red devils with 13 kills on the match to go along with 20 digs on the defensive end.
Nelson once again showed her defensive ability with a game-high 36 digs to lead all players. Noah and Amanda Holm set up teammates at the net with 20 assists apiece.
Lily Albrecht was the game’s leading attacker with 14 kills for Chemeketa, but it took 46 attacks and 10 errors to reach that point for the Storm.
LCC finished the week with a doubleheader against Edmonds and Clark at home on Friday. First, the Red Devils took down Edmonds 3-1 with scores of 25-14, 22-25, 25-15 and 25-22.
Wilson continued to take the lead on offense with 16 kills for the Red Devils. Nelson once again led the way in digs with 22 while Katy Cooper added 18.
Holm fed the Red Devil attackers with a game-high 27 assists and Noah added 16.
The Red Devils capped the week with a tightly contested 3-2 win over Clark that saw a strong start fade, but LCC finished strong and took down the Penguins 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 22-25 and 15-6.
Wilson once again dropped a double-double with 19 kills and 15 digs to lead the Red Devils. Nelson led all players with 20 digs. Holm and Noah split the passing work once again with 19 assists each.
LCC (4-1) is back at Myklebust Gymnasium at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, where they take on Bellevue.
Soccer finishes with two losses and a tie
The LCC soccer team was also in action last week, but after starting the year 2-0, the Red Devile evened out their record by going 0-2-1 during the week.
On Saturday, LCC dropped a 1-0 loss at Lewis & Clark College and then fell by a 1-0 score again against George Fox on Wednesday.
After a scoreless two-game stretch, LCC finally found the net against Linfield on Thursday, but the Wildcats kept up to tie the game at 2-2.
LCC fell behind early, but freshman Abby Schroeder tied the game at one apiece with a goal in the opening minute of the second half.
The Wildcats managed to go back on top with another goal, but Schroeder had an answer once again with another score to help the Red Devils force the draw.
LCC (2-2-1) has some time off, but they are back on the pitch for NWAC play on Saturday for their first home match against Pierce at 2:30 at LCC.