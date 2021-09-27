LCC Roundup: Isaacson's hat trick leads Red Devils over Tacoma

After a draw against Centralia on Wednesday, the LCC soccer team finished the week on a high note with a win over Tacoma thanks to a strong offensive performance from Jerika Isaacson on Friday.

Against Centralia, the Red Devils took a lead early in the first half when Ellie Seekins found Libby Brown who scored to give LCC a 1-0 advantage just over 10 minutes into the game, but the came storming back for a quick answer within a minute of Brown’s score to lock the game at 1-1.

From there it was a stalemate. Centralia pressed LCC goalkeeper Olivia Hare, but Hare kept them at bay on her way to making seven saves on the game.

The LCC attack managed to put a few more shots on goal in the game, but the Centralia defense held them to just three looks at the net for the remainder of the game, all of which were saved until the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Back home against Tacoma on Friday, Isaacson took the scoring load on herself on her way to a hat trick against the Titans. Isaacson scored all three of her goals in the first half, giving the Devils a comfortable lead to rest on in the second half.