LCC Roundup: Isaacson's hat trick leads Red Devils over Tacoma

After a draw against Centralia on Wednesday, the LCC soccer team finished the week on a high note with a win over Tacoma thanks to a strong offensive performance from Jerika Isaacson on Friday.
Against Centralia, the Red Devils took a lead early in the first half when Ellie Seekins found Libby Brown who scored to give LCC a 1-0 advantage just over 10 minutes into the game, but the came storming back for a quick answer within a minute of Brown’s score to lock the game at 1-1.
From there it was a stalemate. Centralia pressed LCC goalkeeper Olivia Hare, but Hare kept them at bay on her way to making seven saves on the game.
The LCC attack managed to put a few more shots on goal in the game, but the Centralia defense held them to just three looks at the net for the remainder of the game, all of which were saved until the game ended in a 1-1 draw.
Back home against Tacoma on Friday, Isaacson took the scoring load on herself on her way to a hat trick against the Titans. Isaacson scored all three of her goals in the first half, giving the Devils a comfortable lead to rest on in the second half.
Hare split the goalkeeping duties with Kyla Pires against the Titans. Hare played the first half and made a save on the only shot on goal that she saw. Pires faced a healthier attack from the Titans and made five saves while allowing just one goal in the 87th minute after the Red Devils already had the game well in hand.
LCC (5-3-2) has a light week with only one match against Highline at 4 p.m., Wednesday, at Northlake Field.
Volleyball sweeps South Puget Sound, falls at Pierce
The Red Devil Volleyball team split its matches this week, but started strong with a 3-0 sweep, 25-16, 25-19 and 25-20, of South Puget Sound on Wednesday.
The Red Devils relied on multiple hitters to get the job done as Camryn Wilson, Angela Sullivan and Jayden Foster each finished with eight kills on the match. Foster was the most efficient hitter of the bunch with a .444 hitting percentage.
Amanda Holm and Ashley Noah continue to split the setting duties for LCC and evenly share the workload. Holm posted a team-high 18 assists and Noah added 16 for the Red Devils.
Emma Nelson was a standout on defense with a game-high 20 digs. Wilson and Jazzy Golly each added 13 for LCC. Emily Borgstedt put in work at the net and finished with four blocks on the match.
The Red Devils were back on the road on Friday where they played close but came up short against Pierce in four sets, 23-25, 22-25, 25-20 and 23-25.
Wilson took control of the offense with a team-high 15 kills in the match while foster added 10 for LCC. Foster was effective once again with a .450 hitting percentage. Holm and Noah each totaled 21 assists as they both fed the LCC hitters for the match.