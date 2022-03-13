LCC Roundup: Devils Baseball comes back to break short skid

SPOKANE — The LCC baseball team saw its east-side skid stretch to three games with a 4-2 loss to the Community Colleges of Spokane to open the day Sunday, before coming back to salvage a doubleheader split against the Squatch with an 8-6 win.

The fourth game of the weekend — scheduled for a shortened seven-inning affair — was headed much the same way as the previous three, with CCS jumping out to an early lead and taking a 6-2 advantage into the sixth inning. But the Red Devils found their offense just in time with back-to-back three-run innings to steal the result.

Matthew Schwarz sparked the rally in the top of the sixth, drawing a walk, stealing second, going to third on a Kyle Parkman single and coming home on an Eric Luchies RBI knock. Parkman and Luchies both moved up a base on a balk, and a wild pitch scored Parkman to make it 6-4. Kelso alum Nick Miller finished the inning off with another RBI single to bring home Luchies, and suddenly it was a one-run ballgame.

Mac Elske pitched a relatively easy bottom of the sixth, and the Devils went right back to scoring in the seventh. Schwarz tied the game on an RBI double, and after a walk and a hit batter loaded the bases, Luchies came up clutch again with a 2-RBI single to send LCC ahead.

Luchies led Lower Columbia with a 2-for-4 outing, driving in three runs and scoring another, while Schwarz had a hit, a walk, and a pair of runs scored. Daniel Gernon provided the early offense for the Devils, smashing a two-run homer — his first big fly of the season.

The Squatch took the first game of the morning in a low-scoring affair, sparked by a three-run bottom of the third off of LCC starter Braeden Munger. Rainier product Brayden Marcum came in out of the bullpen and struck out eight in five innings of one-run ball, and the Devils scraped one run back in top of the fifth, but they could get anything else done with the bats.

LCC managed just four hits as a lineup in Game 1; the Devils did draw six walks, but struck out 10 times and left 10 runners on base.

Black Bears alum Brock Bozett went 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored; he logged a hit and a run scored in all four games of the series.

Lower Columbia (9-3) is scheduled to return to the west side of the state for a home-and-home set of doubleheaders against Everett next weekend. The Devils will host a twin bill on Saturday at Story Field, then go north for two more games in Snohomish County on Sunday.

Softball splits in Everett

EVERETT — The LCC softball team took 13 innings to find its groove at the plate Sunday, but once the Devils did, they absolutely exploded, going off for 11 runs in the top of the seventh at Everett to beat the Trojans 13-1 in the second game of a doubleheader.

Lower Columbia sent 14 batters to the plate in the big frame, which started with the Devils up just 2-1 and looking for insurance. An error and two walks loaded the bases, and Ada Williams got the fun started with a bases-clearing double. Mallory Brown knocked Williams home, and after a walk and a sacrifice bunt, came in on an Angela Sullivan single.

Another walk juiced the bases for Katelyn McGough, who launched a grand slam — her second homer of the game — to make it 11-1. One more free pass brought Williams back to the plate, and she capped the frame off with another big fly to bring it to 13-1.

Williams and McGough both led the Devils with five RBIs.

Up until that big inning, though, LCC couldn’t get much of anything going at the plate Saturday. In the first game of the day, Everett’s Kaylie Hoskin’s dazzled the Devils for seven innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 18 in a 7-0 shutout.

McGough started Lower Columbia off better in Game 2, leading off the top of the first with a homer, and LCC added another unearned run on an error in the outfield. But after that, LCC only managed three hits over the next five innings.

In the Devils’ favor, though, was Jade Behic, who took the circle with the two-run lead in the first and completely shut the Trojans down, striking out 10 in seven innings of work and allowing just one run on six hits and three walks.

Lower Columbia (5-3) is finally due up for its home opener next weekend, hosting Chemeketa College for a two-fer on Saturday at Tam O’Shanter Park.

