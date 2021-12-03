LCC Men’s Basketball: Late charge lifts Red Devils past Penguins

VANCOUVER — After a neck-and-neck battle for much of the night, a late run pushed LCC over Clark College 87-77 as the Red Devils picked up a win in their first road game of the season.

“We had some good execution down the stretch, the guys made some real nice plays to get some shots where we wanted to get some shots and get some free throws down the stretch and did some of the little things in order to win the game,” LCC coach Mickey Polis said.

After tying the game at 45 at the half, Clark hung around with LCC all the way down to the final minutes. But when push came to shove, the Red Devils responded to seal the win late. Leading 72-71 with just under four minutes left, Keylin Vance hit a big three after a make from Solomon Campbell to put LCC up six. Kyle Gruhler also had a couple key makes for the Red Devils down the stretch to help ice the Penguins with a 15-6 run.

“Kyle and Keylin both hit big shots down the stretch,” Polis said. “Keylin hit a big 3 to kind of give us a little breathing room and then Kyle made a big shot with about a minute, two minutes left on a nice little pull-up jumper that got us back up by five.”

Sherman Royal III stepped in to lead LCC in scoring with 18 points in an increased role to get him some rhythm on offense.

“Sherman played well tonight, he really attacked the hoop hard and got to the foul line,” Polis said. “It was kind of and emphasis for us to get Sherman involved in the game more and he made some big plays for us.”

Ky-mani Pollard added 13 for LCC while Vance and Gruhler provided some relief off the bench with 13 and 14 points respectively. Solomon Campbell nabbed nine boards to lead all players for the night.

As a team, the Red Devils stole the ball 16 times on the game, led by Pollard with five.

“The guys did a good job, they had active hands,” Polis said. “When guys were driving they did a good job of digging and we put Clark in positions where they had to make tough passes and we were able to get some steals and some interceptions and get out on the floor and run.”

The Red Devils get back in the win column after falling to Yakima Valley in the Red Devil Classic Championship game over the weekend. There’s still places to sharpen up, but so far the Red Devils continue to get better.

“It always feels good to win, never apologize for winning,” Polis said. “There’s some things we definitely need to improve upon, but I think there was a lot of growth tonight. It was the first time we’ve been on the road this year and to go down and in kind of a rivalry game for us.”

Polis said they still need to work on taking care of the ball, but they improved on that on Thursday with just nine turnovers as a squad.

“We’ve got to cut down on our turnovers, absolutely,” Polis said. “I thought we did a good job of that tonight, we really emphasized that throughout this week.”

LCC (4-1) will be back at home to host Chemeketa at 5 p.m., Saturday, at Myklebust Gymnasium.

