LCC holds on to beat Highline in five

“She’s usually a hitter for me, so she doesn’t see a ton of time back there,” Smith said. “However, I know she has that capability, so it was nice for her to get that opportunity tonight, and really, she’s the reason we won that second set by so much.”

LCC jumped out to an early 10-5 lead in the third set, but then Highline turned the tide, with the Devils doing their share to help out. Sixteen of the Thunderbirds’ 25 points in the set came off of unforced errors or fouls, while the LCC offense found itself in a funk, unable to do anything easily or put a run together of any sort.

After yet another fast start for the Devils in the fourth, that pattern reemerged. For a time, LCC managed to notch two points for every one scored for Highline, building up a 21-17 lead and forcing the Thunderbirds to take their second timeout.

But with the final blow in reach, the Red Devils weren’t able to put their opponents away. An attack error tied the match at 23-23, a Highline setter dump — immediately after LCC had tried and failed to pull off the same move — gave the Thunderbirds set point, and a kill through the LCC block sent the match to a decisive fifth.

Thankfully for the Red Devil faithful, the women from LCC found their attack mode just in time.