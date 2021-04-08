LCC holds on to beat Highline in five

The Red Devils' return to Myklebust Gymnasium for their first home volleyball match in over 500 days went just about perfectly — for two sets. Then, the visiting Highline Thunderbirds gave the Lower Columbia all it could handle, Wednesday, before the home side finally managed to eke out a five-set win, 25-18, 25-17, 18-25, 23-15, 15-9.
“It’s hard sometimes when you’ve got the mojo going at the beginning and you get those two sets under your belt, and then you have the opportunity to finish,” coach Carri Smith said. “However, if you don’t come as mentally tough in the third set against a really good team like Highline, you lose it.”
LCC trailed most of the way through the homestretch in the third set and blew a late lead in the fourth to tie the match up at two sets apiece. As a consequence, the Devils looked dead to rights early in the fifth, with multiple defensive miscommunications and an attack error spotting the Thunderbirds a 4-0 lead.
But then, finally, something that hadn’t clicked since early in the match for LCC began to click again, and the Devils found their hard swings just in time. With Camryn Wilson at the service line, LCC rattled off an 8-0 run, with three kills each from Castle Rock alum Zoe Naugle and Ridgefield’s own Emily Borgstedt.
“We had too much of a tip party instead of staying aggressive,” Smith said. “Our goal going into that fifth set was to bring back the guns, because they’re a good defensive team, and they were picking up everything we were giving them except our really hard swings.”
From there, the Red Devils were able to mostly play the set out even, until one final Highline attack error sealed the deal.
Naugle led LCC with 14 kills on the night. Wilson posted a double-double with 10 kills and 12 digs, and Karsyn Zaragoza had a different double-double with 24 assists and 13 digs.
Borgstedt finished just shy of double-digits kills with nine, and Jayden Foster had seven. Amanda Holm, the other setter in Smith’s 6-2 system, had 19 assists.
Libero Emma Nelson had 25 digs to lead the Devils’ back row.
Naugle got the LCC started early with a pair of kills in the first set as the Red Devils jumped out to an early lead. Thunderbirds had a short run in them to narrow the gap to 18-17, but LCC finished the set on an 8-1 run, capped off by a Naugle kill and a Nelson ace to take it.
In the second, LCC pulled ahead even earlier, thanks in large part to Kaylee Barnum. Taking over at the service line in a 5-5 game, the sophomore served up a 9-0 run — complete with five aces — to push the home side ahead 14-5.
At the end of the set, Barnum got the ball in her hands once more, and the Thunderbirds still couldn’t figure out what to do with her serves; one more ace put her at six on the set and got the Devils to set point, which they promptly converted.
“She’s usually a hitter for me, so she doesn’t see a ton of time back there,” Smith said. “However, I know she has that capability, so it was nice for her to get that opportunity tonight, and really, she’s the reason we won that second set by so much.”
LCC jumped out to an early 10-5 lead in the third set, but then Highline turned the tide, with the Devils doing their share to help out. Sixteen of the Thunderbirds’ 25 points in the set came off of unforced errors or fouls, while the LCC offense found itself in a funk, unable to do anything easily or put a run together of any sort.
After yet another fast start for the Devils in the fourth, that pattern reemerged. For a time, LCC managed to notch two points for every one scored for Highline, building up a 21-17 lead and forcing the Thunderbirds to take their second timeout.
But with the final blow in reach, the Red Devils weren’t able to put their opponents away. An attack error tied the match at 23-23, a Highline setter dump — immediately after LCC had tried and failed to pull off the same move — gave the Thunderbirds set point, and a kill through the LCC block sent the match to a decisive fifth.
Thankfully for the Red Devil faithful, the women from LCC found their attack mode just in time.
“It’s just early-season stuff,” Smith said. “The pressure of a real game now. Learning to rise above the pressure and keep good lines of communication when they’re in a tough spot. We obviously showed some hiccups with that; hopefully we can get better each game.”