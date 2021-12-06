LCC Basketball: Red Devils pull away from Chemeketa in OT

Kyle Gruhler’s game-high 29 points and 13 rebounds off the bench helped LCC pull away from Chemeketa in overtime to notch a 114-103 win, Saturday at Myklebust Gymnasium.

Gruhler was a threat to score from all over the floor, shooting 9-of-14 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range while making eight of his 10 free-throw attempts.

Gruhler was one of five total Red Devils in double figures on the game. Ky-mani Pollard finished with 17 points and five assists while making 7-of-11 shots. Emanuel Steward and Keylin Vance also gave the Red Devils some extra production off the bench, combining for another 30 points, 16 from Steward and 14 from Vance.

Sherman Royal III added 15 points, five rebounds and was a menace at the rim, leading all players with three blocks.

After putting up just 36 points in the first half, the Red Devils had to work out of an eight-point hole after the break. The Storm kept that cushion until about the eight-minute mark, when the Red Devils finally managed to start chipping away to tie the game at 91-91 with under a minute left.

Pollard hit a go-ahead jumper with 13 seconds left to put the Red Devils on top, but the Storm tied the game at the free-throw line with just one second left.

Gruhler hit back-to-back shots to start the overtime and help LCC score the first eight points of the extra period. The lead proved to be enough as the Red Devils closed out strong in the overtime period.

After the slow start on offense, the Red Devils were able to erase their deficit thanks to some effective shooting from top-to-bottom, posting a 60% field goal percentage and making 40% of their shots from long range.

The duo of Chase McClain and Jaden Stanley were the best options for the Storm. McClain dropped in 28 points and Stanley added 23.

LCC (5-1) will be back on the court at Portland at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday.

The LCC women’s team was also in action over the weekend winning a non-conference game against Pacific University’s JV team, 85-46. They improve to a perfect mark of 5-0 and will play Portland on Wednesday before finally making it back to Myklebust Gymnasium for their home-opener against Columbia Basin at 5:30 p.m., Friday.

