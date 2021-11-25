LCC Basketball Preview: Red Devils set big goals in return to full season

The LCC men’s basketball team tipped off its season with a win over Shoreline on Tuesday, but that’s just the beginning of the goals for this squad. The Red Devils, fresh off a 7-2 record during the truncated spring season, have those lofty goals clearly laid out in front of them, but they are approaching them one step at a time.

“I think our first goal is every day we want to get better,” LCC coach Mickey Polis said. “Second goal, let’s see if we can win a region championship and then third thing, let’s go win the conference, let’s go win the NWAC. We’re not selling ourselves short, we have a goal that we want to try to be lifting a trophy at the end of the year.”

After navigating the shortened 2020-21 season, LCC is still finding their way and figuring out which lineups will benefit it the most this season. Luckily, the Red Devils have key returners in Ky-mani Pollard and Sherman Royal III to help maintain some consistency from last year as they look to take the next leap.

“This is where they can really make their big jump as players,” Polis said of Royal and Pollard. “The game slows down a little bit for them. They’ve done a great job and I think those are guys to keep an eye on.”

With that in mind, Polis has a deep bench, with plenty of players looking to earn their way into the lineup while creating a competitive culture in practice.

“There is open playing time available right now, no spot is set in stone,” Polis assured. “Everybody has to come out here and they have to compete and they have to be ready to go every single day.

With that lineup depth, the Red Devils appear to have a versatile team that can control multiple aspects of the game.

“We can do a lot of things, we’re really diverse,” Polis said. “We don’t do one thing exceptionally well, we do a lot of things really well.”

Three area high school players are making the jump to the college level at LCC this season. Ashton Harvey, the 6’8” former Mark Morris Monarch, will look to fill a gap in the post for the Red Devils this season.

“He’s going to be somebody that I think is going to get better and better as the season progresses,” Polis said. “We’re asking him to do a specific role on this team and he’s learning how to play at the speed of the game right now.”

Harvey already made his presence felt in the paint with eight points in the Devils’ season opener.

Harvey will be joined by former rival Cameron Holden, who transitions over from R.A. Long for his freshman campaign. Polis said Holden has plenty of upside and will see his playing time increase as he gets a better feeling for the speed of the game at the college level.

“Cam is somebody that, again, I have really high hopes for. He’s super quick and he’s somebody that can get up and down the floor. He’s playing behind some pretty talented players, so he needs to learn from them.”

From Wahkiakum, Jake Leitz is also suiting up for the Red Devils this year after starring for the Mules in the post for so long. Leitz’ move to the next level is a bit different than his peers from Longview since he has to adjust to playing more on the perimeter than he was asked to in high school.

“Jake’s a winner, Jake’s a stud,” Polis said. “Jake’s going to go out there and give it his all. He’s one of the hardest workers on our team. I’m really impressed with the growth I’ve seen from him so far and he’s going to continue to grow this year.”

In addition to the local newcomers, Polis said he expects some excitement from “playmaker” Keylin Vance, and added Kyle Gruhler and Emanuel Steward as other players he’s excited to see make moves this year. Dakota Reber has already started to make a name for himself with 32 points and 10 rebounds in the season-opening win.

The Devils still have to work around various COVID-19 protocols, but they are excited to be back playing and practicing as a group and with fans in the stands this season.

“It’s been great to get everybody in the gym and the weight room,” Polis said. “We’ve been able to be together as a group, which is really nice, and we’ll be able to have a full season and we didn’t have that last year so we’re really excited about that.”

Red Devil women aim to build off perfect spring

The LCC women’s basketball team already has three games under its belt and the Red Devils have been perfect in their efforts, picking up wins against North Idaho, Blue Mountain and Yakima Valley at the Red Lion Invitational in Pendleton last weekend.

“We’ve just got to keep building,” LCC coach Lucas Myers said. “We’ve got an older squad with experience. It’s always good to start 3-0 no matter what you’ve got.”

Those wins build off a perfect 9-0 record during a brief slate of games last spring. This time around the Red Devils have their eyes set on making a run at an NWAC title with tournament set to return this year.

“Our team itself is hungry for a postseason run, but right now we’re kind of sticking to one game at a time,” Myers said. “But we always want to win the West Region and just get an opportunity in the playoffs to go win some games. I think talent-wise and roster-wise, it’s a team that has a chance to win a lot of games, but it’s a long season.”

The Red Devils are excited to be back to a full slate of games and they hope to use the experience gained last spring to drive their success.

“Last spring was an opportunity to build for this year and to really use that momentum and that experience for a lot of young players and even returning players,” Myers said. “For a lot of our freshman last year who only got to play nine games, it’s almost like another freshman year really, in terms of gaining experience.”

LCC is looking to bring intensity to all of their matchups and impose a level of toughness that will frustrate their NWAC foes.

“A lot of good basketball IQ,” Myers said of his players. “It’s a really tough team, they are just physically and mentally tough. They play hard.”

That style of play is led by a pair of guards — one newcomer and one that’s been around the block before with the Red Devils.

“A lot of that is led by our freshman point guard Katelynn Forner from Camas,” Myers said. “She’s as tough as nails. She never quits playing hard and really helps create a lot of that energy alongside our sophomore guard Michaela Harris.”

Kelso alum Ally Harman will also play a key role for LCC this season from the perimeter as a threat to knock down long range shots.

“She started for us this weekend. She’s the kind of kid that doesn’t do anything bad, she does everything well,” Myers said of Harman. “She’s solid, you can trust her to execute on the floor and she’s a great leader. I expect her to play a huge role in our success this year.”

The Red Devils also add Wahkiakum grad Paige Mace to the roster this season. Mace was limited over the weekend with an ankle sprain, but Myers has liked what he’s seen so far and expects her to see solid playing time once the old Mule is back at 100%.

“Paige is awesome,” he said. “Paige is going to be a great addition and she has been already. She’s going to play a lot of minutes for us at the point guard spot.”

The Red Devils won’t dwell too heavily on their 12-game win streak as they go deeper into the season, but Myers has put it on the players to set their own goals in order to determine how far the Red Devils can go.

“I think for us it’s understanding what our expectations are for us and not letting wins or even statistics determine what our standards and our expectations are,” he said. “If their goal is to win a region title and win an NWAC title, then every day, what they do needs to match that goal.”

LCC has a break for the holiday before they take the court again on Dec. 2 at Clark. The Red Devils won’t get a chance to play at home at Myklebust Gymnasium until they host Portland Community College on Dec. 10.

