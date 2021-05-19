LCC Basketball: MBB makes right plays at right time to beat Centralia

Lower Columbia College returned home for the first time in nearly a month and pulled off a 82-78 win in a tightly contested game against Centralia College on Tuesday in Myklebust Gymnasium.

“It was one of those games where it was kind of like a boxing match,” LCC coach Mickey Polis said. “We hit them, they hit us, it was kind of a back-and-forth game. One where each team kind of made their runs.”

The Red Devils had their hands full with Centralia’s James Harding all night. Harding scored 32 points and snatched 12 rebounds for the Blazers.

“He was a beast tonight, we couldn’t stop him,” Polis said. “He scored every which way and he was a tough out for us.”

Harding shot an efficient 12-for-17 from the floor and connected on both of his attempts from 3-point range. Despite Harding’s strong individual performance, LCC was able to make the right plays when it counted to secure the win.

The Red Devils tried to pull away from the Blazers on Multiple occasions, but Centralia was always able to battle back and stay close with LCC.

LCC’s biggest lead game in the first half at 31-22, but sure enough, Centralia was able to claw back to tie and take the lead from the Red Devils.