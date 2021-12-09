LCC Basketball: Big second half pushes Red Devils past Portland

PORTLAND — The LCC men’s basketball team pulled away across the final 10 minutes to beat Portland Community College 80-66 on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils and Panthers were even for most of the night, trading buckets back-and-forth throughout the first half and the start of the second. The Red Devils left by as much as five in the first half, but the Panthers were able to claw within one at the half as LCC led 36-35.

LCC finally managed to find some separation around the 10-minute mark. Trailing 57-56, LCC’s Kyle Gruhler made a layup to take the lead, the Red Devils found separation from beyond the arc.

R.A. Long alum Cameron Holden paired with Cole Hardy to hit back-to-back 3-pointers within 10 seconds of each other to quickly turn the one-point deficit into a seven-point lead.

After a couple minutes of scoreless play, Gruhler came through with another 3 to push the lead to double digits, then Hardy knocked down another to keep it there after the Panthers answered with one of their own. The nail in the coffin came from Dakota Reber with a dagger 3 with 2:13 on the clock as the Red Devils iced the Panthers.

Reber led the Devils with a team-high 17 points to go along with seven rebounds. Gruhler and Emanuel Steward finished with 12 points each to provide 24 points off the bench. Sherman Royal III was also in double figures with 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

LCC (6-1) will head south down I-5 to take on Linn-Benton for some Sunday afternoon action.

LCC women cruise past Panthers

LCC outscored Portland across all four quarters and put together a strong showing in an 87-56 win on Wednesday.

Michaela Harris led the Red Devils in scoring with 18 points and tacked on a game-high five assists and four steals while shooting 8-for-11 on an efficient night from the field.

Wahkiakum alum Paige Mace put in another strong night off the bench with 16 points as she connected three times from long-range.

Jodi Noyes was a rebound shy of a double-double with 10-points and a game-high nine rebounds. Chinedu Nnadi also put up double-digit scoring numbers with 10 points and tacked on three boards, three assists and two steals.

The Red Devils jumped out in front early with a 25-point first quarter, building a 12 points lead after one. LCC continued to build across the second and third quarters before capping the night by outscoring the Panthers 24-10 in the fourth.

LCC (6-0) remains undefeated as they finally make their long-awaited home debut when they host Columbia Basin at 5:30 p.m., Friday, at Myklebust Gymnasium.

