It’s been a big week for small town girls after teams made up primarily of players from hamlets, townships and unincorporated cow pasture left their mark on the senior All-Star circuit. On Tuesday at Myklebust Gymnasium it was the White Team and their roster full of farmer’s granddaughters who won the Lower Columbia Area Senior All-Star Game by a score of 100-68

Mossyrock’s Caelyn Marshall was the MVP for Team White after scoring 22 points, pulling down four rebounds and swiping four steals.

With Marshall leading the way Team White put the hammer down out from the jump and ran out to a 23-0 lead. Karlee Von Moos of Adna added 19 points and 12 rebounds in the win, while Napavine’s Morgan Hamilton put up 16 points.

“I think we were just getting a lot of fast break lay-ins,” Naselle’s Lauren Katyryniuk said. “We were just being really quick on defense and getting a lot of steals and stuff, and we definitely got a lot of fast breaks.”

Katyryniuk scored 12 points herself with three rebounds, three steals and two assists, but she wasn’t surprised by the outcome.

“I thought that we had a pretty stacked team and I thought we were going to win just looking at our roster,” Katyryniuk said.

The win at LCC gives the small school girls a 2-0 record in Senior All-Star Games played between the Chehalis and Cowlitz rivers this week, after the “White Team” defeated the “Blue Team” 84-37 last Friday at Centralia College.

Niemeyer, one half of Wahkiakum’s representation at LCC played in both games and put up 13 points in the win with four assists and five steals in the most recent win.

“I always think Reigha does a really good job, she’s pretty impressive, and I thought that the girls on the other team, (Kylie) Waltermeyer, had a good game too,” noted Katyryniuk.

Miya Kerstetter was the other Mule who made the trek over County Line from Cathlamet. She showed up expecting to lace up her sneakers with her pal Niemeyer one more time, but due to some last-minute roster shuffling when a few players were unable to attend, Kerstetter wound up traded to the Red Team, where she made the most of her opportunity to guard her longtime teammate while finding her way with a roster of relatively unfamiliar faces.

You can rest assured she found her place in the mix.

“It was kind of scary. I’ve played on AAU teams before but being the one 2B person on the 2A/3A team, it was just cool to be able to play with the so-called big leagues,” Kersteter said after knocking down half of her 10 attempts from long range.

The Reds were led by team MVP Kylie Waltermeyer of Tumwater who scored 19 points with eight rebounds. Kerstetter added 17 points with seven rebounds and two blocks, while Riley Stading of Woodland and Isabella Merzoian of Mark Morris each posted 12 points and five boards.

Kelso’s Lexi Grumbois arrived at halftime after spending her afternoon playing catcher for the Lassies in Vancouver. With bruises and a bandage on her knee she sprinted from the locker room to the scorer’s table and jumped in the action midstream.

It was an appropriate introduction for a player who is already inked to attend Lower Columbia College next fall where she’ll play for the Red Devils softball team. For her part, Grumbois found the abrupt transition from one sport to the other to be reminiscent of her sophomore year.

“I don’t know if you remember but during COVID year we had to play both sports at the same time so I’d be going back-and-forth from basketball to softball at 7 o’clock at night,” Grumbois recalled. “It was a little awkward but I have played with some girls from Mark Morris that were on the team so it was just fun getting to play with them again.”

While Grumbois may have only scored two points with an assist and a rebound in her limited minutes while playing under Kelso coach Jen (Hamilton) Frost one more time, she did not leave the gym without making an impression on the crowd. On the game’s final play Grumbois was tasked with taking the ball out of bounds near the Red bench, but with a running clock in effect and less than ten seconds on the clock her options were limited.

It’s impossible to say what most people would do in that situation but it’s probably fair to say few readers would have elected to do what Grumbois did.

For that story, we’ll let Kerstetter narrate.

“I heard Jen, our coach, telling her to shoot it from right there and I thought it was going to go in, or at least get a little closer, so I just ran over there to be a part of the trick play thing,” Kerstetter said. "I couldn't jump in time, but I tried."

And she was rewarded for her efforts. Pinned to the baseline by a crowd of defenders Kerstetter saw the ball fall on a steep arc into her hands under the basket and just before time expired she tossed up a circus scoop shot through a mesh of outstretched arms that rolled its way home and extracted a roar from a full house of fans.

“I was really shocked I did. I was not expecting that whatsoever,” Kerstetter admitted afterward.

It might not have been the prettiest play of Grumbois’ career, but it was certainly memorable. With nothing to lose, she figured things would work out no matter who came down with her passes, or that one crazy shot.

“I kind of figured they’re all here for a reason so I could trust them,” Grumbois said.

In addition to Merzoian, the Monarchs’ dynamic guard duo of Madi Noel and Brooklyn Schlecht also suited up for the Red side along with Woodland’s Kenzi Bunger. While none of that 2A GSHL trio were able to score, Schlecht finished with four assists with four rebounds, while Noel pulled down five rebounds and dished three assists with two steals. Bunger came away with a steal and a block in her time on the floor.

As for Katyryniuk, who is committed to playing basketball for the Red Devils next season, she came away thrilled with her debut and her first win under the lights at The Bust.

“It was good. I like this gym a lot. It’s really big and nice,” Katyrynik noted. “And it’s nice and warm in here.”