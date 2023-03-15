Fresh off leading his R.A. Long Lumberjacks in another 2A state tournament run, Cavin Holden returned to the court Tuesday alongside 19 other area senior All-Stars in the Lower Columbia Area All-Star Games at Myklebust Gymnasium..

Holden was named MVP of the Red team after leading his side to a 92-81 win over the White team with a game-high 28 points on 12-for-22 shooting. The Lumberjacks' all-time scoring leader added six rebounds, four assists and three steals while wearing a Lower Columbia College jersey just like his older brother Cameron.

Woodland senior Justin Philpot was named MVP of the White team after posting a team-high 16 points and four rebounds on 7-for-14 shooting. Area giant Soren Dalen (6-foot-11) of W.F. West scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead his side on the glass.

Holden and his two R.A. Long senior teammates Jake Gabbard and Jaxon Cook teamed up with Mark Morris seniors Deacon Dietz and Kobe Parlin to provide area hoop fans a brief glimpse at what could have been this season if Longview had but one high school.

“Playing with Mark Morris (players), it was actually pretty fun,” Holden admitted after the game. “We talked before the game and a little bit after about what happened during the season and stuff, but in the game it was pretty fun. It’d be pretty dope to have R.A. Long and Mark Morris combined as a school.”

Holden and Parlin looked explosive in the back court together, while Dietz and Holden seemed to have plenty of offensive chemistry despite playing on separate teams in their respective four-year high school careers. Parlin finished with 25 points, six rebounds and three steals in 20 minutes while Dietz had eight points and a team-high 13 rebounds.

Wahkiakum guard Brodie Avalon scored nine points off the bench for the Red team while Colby Hylton of La Center chipped in seven. Ilwaco guard Alex West added eight points for the Reds.

The game provided a chance for the senior ballers who have grown up either playing with, against or watching one another throughout their childhoods to play on a court one final time with each other. The two teams played perhaps lax defense in the first half as they got warmed up, before the ball-stopping efforts completely disintegrated after halftime as the game evolved into a faux NBA All-Star Game with nothing but fast break opportunities on either end and everyone anticipating the next dunk attempt.

A few of the highlights included a Parlin put-back jam, Dietz going behind his back on the run to deliver a dime to Holden for an easy deuce in transition and Philpot delivering a slam as he went hard to the basket. Holden also flushed a dunk on a breakaway to bring the crowd to its feet.

“Coach (Todd Souvenir) was telling us obviously to have fun, this isn’t a real game, but play hard,” said Holden. “Nobody wants to come out here and see 120 to 124. They want to see some defense and stuff.”

It's a plan that was heard loud and clear, if not precisely followed.

The game was close throughout the first half as the Reds worked to build chemistry between arch rivals. The lead changed hands four times and was tied on eight separate occasions. Team Red took a 42-39 lead into the five-minute halftime before it pulled away in the second half with a bit less height but a pinch more athleticism at its disposal.

Morton-White Pass guard Hunter Hazen scored 12 points on 6-for-11 shooting and Woodland’s Beau Swett dropped in 11 to aid the White All-Stars’ offense.

“It was pretty awesome. A lot of people came (out) to see all the good players (in the area) on two teams,” said Holden. “I thought it was pretty cool and hopefully everybody else thought it was pretty cool to watch.”