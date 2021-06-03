Former LCC coach Smith returns to Northwest with LSU for Regional round

A familiar face is returning to the Pacific Northwest this weekend but he’ll be sporting new colors on a bigger stage. Former Lower Columbia College head baseball coach Eddie Smith will be in Eugene, Ore. this weekend to compete in the NCAA Regional tournament hosted by the University of Oregon as the hitting coach for the Louisiana State University baseball team.

Smith served as the Red Devils skipper for four seasons from 2014-2017 after stints as an assistant at the University of Virginia, Santa Clara University and Notre Dame.

“It was my first time being a college head coach, and I think that there’s things that you learn the first time going through being a head coach,” Smith said. “There’s only one way to learn them and that’s to have the experience.”

During his tenure at LCC, Smith said he felt an instant connection with the area and was set on sticking around for a while.

“The whole Longview-Kelso community, from day one, was home for me,” he said. “It was a place that I absolutely loved. I’ve never lived somewhere where I’ve had such a passion for the place and that was because of the people.”