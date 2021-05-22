Double Duty: LCC athletes compete in softball and volleyball on the same day

When Karsyn Zaragoza singled to score Kaylee Barnum in the bottom of the second inning in the first game of Lower Columbia College’s doubleheader with Highline on Wednesday, it was just the beginning of a busy day for the LCC duo.
All season, Barnum and Zaragoza have been pulling double duty and competing for both the LCC softball and volleyball teams. Due to the scheduling chaos brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the seasons have run simultaneously, providing a unique challenge and opportunity for Barnum and Zaragoza. On Wednesday, the pair competed in both sports — on the same day — for the first time this season.
“Today’s the only day we really doubled up and it’s exciting because it’s sophomore night,” Zaragoza said.
In the early afternoon, they began with softball. Both players started for the Red Devils, Zaragoza in left field and Barnum at first base, in both games of the doubleheader and helped LCC to a 9-4 win in Game 1 and a 12-0 blowout in Game 2.
In between games, Barnum and Zaragoza were honored with their families during LCC’s sophomore night ceremonies. But the duo couldn’t stay to see the finish in Game 2. Both players exited the game in the third inning and with the Devils up big in the fourth, they toted their bags and sophomore night gifts with them as they headed from Tam O’Shanter Park to Myklebust Gymnasium so they could compete in volleyball at 7 p.m.
Both players made a short pit stop on their way back to LCC.
“I ate a quick snack and then I rushed over here and got ready,” Barnum said after the volleyball game.
“I stopped at Starbucks to get a little quick energy and then I just rushed over here too,” Zaragoza added.
The Devils swept Tacoma College in the night cap with a 3-0 win to give Barnum and Zaragoza a perfect 3-0 record during their busy day.
Like in softball, the duo worked together on the court as well. Zaragoza set up Barnum for a back-row kill to open the second set of the volleyball game and give the Red Devils momentum on their way to a dominant 25-11 win in the set.
The volleyball game also featured sophomore night festivities as the Red Devils closed their season out at home.
Although the two were spent after the game, they had a wide range of feelings as they reflected on the long day.
“Honestly, I’m tired, but I’m not as tired as I thought I was going to be,” Barnum said. “My heart rate and adrenaline is just up from everything, but it feels good.”
Zaragoza said she was feeling more of the impacts from pulling double duty.
“I’m exhausted, but I also have a lot of adrenaline too and I’m pretty emotional right now,” she said. “I think that’s kind of drained me a little bit.”
With teammates relying on them, Barnum said that the mental toll of focusing on two different sports was a difficult challenge throughout the day.
“I think it’s really important for us, mentally, to know our role that we play on both teams,” Barnum said. “Not only just be there, but be there mentally for both games, because if we’re not then our team could potentially lose and they really are counting on us.”
The Plan
With COVID-19 throwing a wrench into plans, Barnum and Zaragoza had to figure things out, but they weren’t alone in the decision-making process.
For Zaragoza, who originally hails from Boise, Ida., competing in two sports was her goal from the beginning.
“On my recruit visit, my senior year of high school, they were the only school that said that they loved multi-sport athletes,” Zaragoza said of LCC. “All the other schools had always been like ‘No, you’ve got to choose one.’”
Although Zaragoza had already competed for the LCC volleyball team, this was Barnum’s first year with the squad.
“Last year, I didn’t play volleyball actually,” she said. “In the spring of last year I came to an open gym and I talked to the coaches and I said I really missed volleyball and I wanted to try to come out this year.”
Barnum, who calls Westport, Wash. home, made the team, but when COVID-19 pushed the season back into the spring, she had second thoughts about going through with it before LCC volleyball coaches Carri and Josh Smith convinced her to stick with it.
“When COVID hit, I really had to take a gut check and say ‘Am I ready for this? I haven’t played in a year. Do I really want to play?’” Barnum said. “I’m just really thankful that Josh and Carri gave me the opportunity to play one last year.”
Both Barnum and Zaragoza had to figure out how to pick and choose which games they would have to miss for each sport while making it fair to their coaches and teammates on both sides. In stepped assistant softball coach Dave Andrew.
“We all said, ‘You know what, it’s a weird year, they want to play two sports, they want to represent the Red Devils, we’re going to work with them,’” Andrew said.
Barnum and Zaragoza both said Andrew was instrumental in handling the schedules so that both athletes could compete in as many games as possible for both teams.
“They actually came up with a spreadsheet with all the volleyball games and the softball games and Dave Andrew actually mathematically calculated it to where we’d miss 17.33 percent of games for each sport,” Barnum said.
Luckily, with an assist from Mother Nature for a few rained out softball games, Barnum and Zaragoza only had to miss one volleyball game and one doubleheader in softball due to scheduling conflicts.
In addition to their hectic schedules with school and sports, Barnum and Zaragoza both have part-time jobs taking up even more of their time.
“(Wednesday) morning I worked from 6 to 11, then came here at 11:20, but it’s worth it,” Zaragoza said.
Balancing all of that didn’t come easy and was a challenge each day.
“I’m not going to say it’s easy at all, because it’s not,” Barnum said. “There’s some days where I just really don’t want to do it, but I kind of have to. But we make it work.”
Carri Smith said she knew how busy their schedules were and could see it at times throughout the season.
“I would see Kaylee come in from her practice there, practice here, race off to work, then be at work until the evening and still doing school in the mornings and doing workouts in the mornings,” Smith said.
Zaragoza was thankful that Smith and Softball coach Traci Fuller were supportive of the process.
“Both head coaches were so great helping us and letting us plan our schedules, so it worked out,” she said.
The Support
Barnum and Zaragoza agreed that they couldn’t have made it through the day, or the season as a whole, without support from their teammates and coaches.
“All of our teammates, on both teams, they have been so supportive,” Barnum said. “We had a few softball girls out here tonight that begged our AD to let them come watch the game. We’re glad that we just have the support from the coaches and everybody on both teams.”
Zaragoza added that the teammates have been aware of the scenario and had their backs during those times they had to miss one sport for the other.
“It’s awesome, they’re super supportive,” she said. “If we have to miss something they’re completely understanding. We didn’t miss much, but if we were a couple minutes late they were fine with it and they just cheered us on as much as we cheer them on.”
Andrew said not supporting the two would have been the “wrong thing to do.”
“We just decided as coaches, you know what, it’s just the right thing to do,” he said. “We’re all one athletic department.”
The Future
Barnum and Zaragoza plan to continue their athletic careers and they’ve both chosen to play softball next season. Their time spent sharing the field might not be done yet, although they would have to do so as opponents.
Barnum plans to attend Linfield University in McMinnville, Ore., and Zaragoza will head to Eastern Oregon in La Grande, Ore., where they will potentially face off with each other next season.
For Barnum, choosing softball was an easy decision to make.
“I think, personally, softball was my choice because I feel like I’m a lot stronger with my game for softball,” Barnum said. “I was born and raised on softball forever. I’ve been playing it since I was four years old…Honestly, I don’t think I would be me without softball.”
Zaragoza said she had to decide between the two before eventually deciding to stay on the diamond.
“I kind of went back and forth for a while, trying to figure out what I want,” she said. “But I fell in love with Eastern and I love softball so it just worked out.”
Both agreed that the season will be one to remember through all the ups and downs.
“I’m definitely going to be thankful that I stuck it out because about halfway through the season, me and Karsyn looked at each other and said, ‘Can we make it through?’" Barnum said. "And we talked each other down off the cliff and said ‘Yes, we can make it,’ because we’re going to look back 10 years from now and be so thankful that we did."