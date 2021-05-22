Double Duty: LCC athletes compete in softball and volleyball on the same day

The Support

Barnum and Zaragoza agreed that they couldn’t have made it through the day, or the season as a whole, without support from their teammates and coaches.

“All of our teammates, on both teams, they have been so supportive,” Barnum said. “We had a few softball girls out here tonight that begged our AD to let them come watch the game. We’re glad that we just have the support from the coaches and everybody on both teams.”

Zaragoza added that the teammates have been aware of the scenario and had their backs during those times they had to miss one sport for the other.

“It’s awesome, they’re super supportive,” she said. “If we have to miss something they’re completely understanding. We didn’t miss much, but if we were a couple minutes late they were fine with it and they just cheered us on as much as we cheer them on.”

Andrew said not supporting the two would have been the “wrong thing to do.”

“We just decided as coaches, you know what, it’s just the right thing to do,” he said. “We’re all one athletic department.”

Zaragoza was thankful that Smith and Softball coach Traci Fuller were both on board with the process.