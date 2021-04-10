Devils take point from Titans in goalless draw

PUYALLUP — It was far from the nine-goal thriller LCC opened its season up with, but the Red Devils earned their first point of the year at Tacoma CC on Friday with a 0-0 draw.
“This time, it was a little more of us on the ball, a little more methodical,” coach Joe Chicks said. “It wasn’t the up-and-down game that Highline was, that’s for sure.”
With just 17 players on his roster, Chicks wasn’t able to roll two full squads out in practice to scrimmage, instead being forced to focus on individual phases of the game and position groups at a time. The two games the Red Devils have played so far have been their only chance to play 11-on-11, and Chicks said they’ve had to use the matches as practice linking everything together.
Last Tuesday against Highline, LCC’s focus from the coaching staff was on pressing high, getting the ball back in the attacking third, and creating chances — which led to plenty of chances for the Red Devils but also left them exposed at the back, leading to five Highline goals. Friday, Chicks had his players shift their focus to the possession-based style he wants to play, soaking up Tacoma’s pressure and keeping control.
“We talk about defending with the ball, that’s kind of our defensive philosophy,” he said. “Trying to be smart about the decisions we have, and trying to be on the ball more than they are. That was definitely the case yesterday.”
The change led to way fewer chances for both sides, but LCC had a hard time putting any offense or counterattack together once its back line got the ball back — since numbers-based limitations in practice mean the Red Devils haven’t really been able to work on turning defense into offense.
“Now we have to put it together with how we move up the field and how we create our chances,” Chicks said.
LCC ended up getting one golden chance as the clock wound down on the second half. In the 87th minute, the ball rolled across to Megan Geiger, about 12 yards out from goal, but her shot drew just wide to the near post to keep it scoreless.
On the other side, the Titans ended up with more chances on paper than the Devils, but few of their shots truly troubled LCC keeper Jade Cox.
Chicks was more impressed with Cox’s ability to be a part of the defensive effort with her feet, ranging out of the penalty area on multiple occasions.
“We’re trying to get our goalkeepers to be really mobile, kind of the sweeper-keeper type of thing,” he said. “She comes out and eliminates problems before they become a problem. She was definitely mobile; you see her out 30-plus yards up the pitch with the ball at her feet.”
LCC (0-1-1) will get a week off between games, and is scheduled to go to Centralia next Friday.