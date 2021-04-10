Devils take point from Titans in goalless draw

The change led to way fewer chances for both sides, but LCC had a hard time putting any offense or counterattack together once its back line got the ball back — since numbers-based limitations in practice mean the Red Devils haven’t really been able to work on turning defense into offense.

“Now we have to put it together with how we move up the field and how we create our chances,” Chicks said.

LCC ended up getting one golden chance as the clock wound down on the second half. In the 87th minute, the ball rolled across to Megan Geiger, about 12 yards out from goal, but her shot drew just wide to the near post to keep it scoreless.

On the other side, the Titans ended up with more chances on paper than the Devils, but few of their shots truly troubled LCC keeper Jade Cox.

Chicks was more impressed with Cox’s ability to be a part of the defensive effort with her feet, ranging out of the penalty area on multiple occasions.

“We’re trying to get our goalkeepers to be really mobile, kind of the sweeper-keeper type of thing,” he said. “She comes out and eliminates problems before they become a problem. She was definitely mobile; you see her out 30-plus yards up the pitch with the ball at her feet.”

LCC (0-1-1) will get a week off between games, and is scheduled to go to Centralia next Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.